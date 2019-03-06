Many Dreams - One Destination

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending your year in the hectic pace of modern life, you surely have many wishes: to relax on the beach and have gentle waves chase your toes, dedicate time to your significant other and light up those flames of romance, or maybe give your kids a fun vacation they'll always remember. Luckily, there is a destination that can make all those dreams come true - and this is Olympic Lagoon Resort Paphos, one of the best Luxury Hotels in Paphos, Cyprus according to Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award selecting, recognizing, celebrating and promoting the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to connect people with the best of luxury. LLA have evaluated more than 10,000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries and analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany&Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and Hilton were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and exposure to an entirely new market of customers.

Founded on the belief that life is beautiful and glorious, Olympic Lagoon Resort brings you on an inspirational journey to enjoy wonderful experiences that evoke the greatest and the brightest feelings: Love, Happiness, Excitement and Rejuvenation.

Variety is the key here, with a choice of rooms and suites, themed pools, leisure facilities and tailored animation both for families with children and for adults only. So whether you are looking for a secluded quiet getaway for two, or for a fun trip for the whole gang - Olympic Lagoon Resort Paphos has it all.

Quiet accommodation and pools with massage jets, water slides and fun animation, romantic dining and versatile food and snack choices for everyone - wherever you look, the evidence is clear: Olympic Lagoon Resort Paphos was conceived and designed to offer everyone a wonderful holiday experience with a touch of exclusiveness. This is the place to enjoy the famous Cyprian hospitality at its best, in a captivating and guest-oriented resort setting. It turns out that one destination can fulfill many dreams after all.

Contact: pr@luxurylifestyle.com