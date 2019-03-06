Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar's proven, eco-efficient hybrid straddle carrier technology selected by DP World for four of its European container terminals



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 6 MARCH 2019 AT 12 NOON (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, is to supply DP World with a total of 63 Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers for use at four of its European container terminals: 12 units will be delivered to GMP in Le Havre, France; 20 units to Eurofos in Marseille, France; 19 units to Antwerp Gateway in Belgium; and 12 units to DP World Southampton in the UK. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2019 Q1 order intake, and the majority of the machines is expected to be delivered by the end of 2019.

Kalmar and DP World, one of the world's leading operators of marine and inland terminals, have developed a highly successful partnership over many years of working together. The two companies share a vision of a more eco-efficient and sustainable future for the cargo-handling industry, and Kalmar's equipment enables successful daily operations of several DP World terminals around the world.

GMP in the port of Le Havre has been using Kalmar straddle carriers since the early 1990s. They received a delivery of 12 Kalmar Electric Straddle Carriers earlier this year. Eurofos operates the Mediterranean terminal at Fos-sur-Mer with an entire fleet of Kalmar straddle carriers. Kalmar delivered a total of 27 electric straddle carriers to Eurofos in 2014 and 2017. Antwerp Gateway container terminal in Belgium currently operates with six Kalmar STS cranes and a fleet of Kalmar straddle carriers including 23 Hybrid Straddle Carriers delivered in 2017 and 2018. DP World Southampton has relied on Kalmar straddle carriers since 2007. Before this order, Kalmar fleet at the terminal was 65 units, of which the delivery of 12 Hybrid machines ordered in 2018 is currently underway.

DP World is committed to reducing and mitigating the carbon footprint of its operations through continuously aiming to cut energy use in its facilities and investing in products designs that conserve energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Together with its customers, Kalmar aims to shape the future of cargo handling with safe and eco-efficient solutions that improve the customer's every move. The new Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers will help contribute towards meeting this goal by enabling significant reductions of both the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of a terminal's straddle carrier operations when compared to using traditional diesel-powered machines. Hybrid machines also generate much less noise than their diesel counterparts do.

Edi Cioran, Regional Operations Director - Europe, DP World: "Kalmar has been a trusted partner of ours for several years already, and their proven technology and commitment to developing eco-efficient solutions fits perfectly with our commitment to being a world leader in sustainability. The hybrid straddle carrier solution will support our terminals in achieving their environmental goals, while also boosting the efficiency of container moves at the same time."

Tero Kokko, Senior Vice President, Automation and Projects, Kalmar: "We are delighted to further strengthen our already excellent relationship with DP World and continue our shared journey on the road towards a more sustainable future for cargo handling operations. We are investing continuously in R&D efforts to develop more eco-efficient solutions and we are pleased to see that our customers share the same priorities. We're also very proud to say that with this order, we have sold around 250 Kalmar Hybrid Straddle Carriers since their introduction to the market in 2013."

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com





