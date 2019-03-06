Rambler Metals and Mining plc: Rambler Metals & Mining PLC announces Appointment of New CFO

LONDON, ENGLAND; NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Rambler Metals and Mining plc (AIM: RMM) (Rambler or the Company) is pleased to announce a change in senior leadership as the Company now focuses on optimizing the performance of the Ming Mine. The Board of Directors has appointed Sanjay Swarup to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Swarup holds a Masters of Business Administration from Cranfield School of Management (Bedforshire, UK) and is a Chartered Accountant from India with over 25 years experience in accounting and business consulting, with 15 of those years in the resource industry. Mr. Swarup has worked with a range of businesses such as BP plc, Mandalay Resources and Lonmin plc. Mr. Tim Slater, the previous CFO, will assist with the transition of responsibilities to Mr. Sanjay before he leaves the Company to pursue other interests.

Brad Mills, Chairman of Rambler commented, "I would like to thank Mr. Slater for his significant contribution to Rambler over the years. I would like to welcome Mr. Swarup to the position of CFO. The Board is looking forward to working with the new management of Rambler to achieve its operational and financial goals over the coming year."

Presently there is no Board position associated with this appointment.

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Following the completion of its recent productivity improvement initiative Rambler's focus is on sustaining mine and mill production at 1,250 metric tonnes per day. With a return to profitability and positive cash flow, Rambler will continue advancing Phase III engineering studies with a view to further increase production to 2,000 mtpd at the Ming Mine.

Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of the former producing Little Deer/ Whales Back copper mines and has strategic investment in the former producing Hammerdown gold mine.

Rambler is currently listed in London under AIM:RMM.

For further information, please contact:

Norman Williams, CPA, CA President and CEO Rambler Metals & Mining Plc Tel No: 709-800-1929 Fax No: 709-800-1921 Peter Mercer. P. Geo Vice President, Corporate Secretary Rambler Metals & Mining Plc Tel No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2700 Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8652-2719 Nominated Advisor (NOMAD) David Porter Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Website: www.ramblermines.com

