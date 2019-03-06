OBSBOT Tail by Remo Tech Awarded Red Dot Design Award 2019

SHENZHEN, China, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remo Technology, the creator of the world's first auto-director AI camera, announces that its flagship product the OBSBOT Tail has won a Red Dot Award in the Product Design category.

Among the most prestigious design awards in the world for 60 years and running, the Red Dot Award has individually tested more than 5,500 products that have been entered into the competition, and this year has reached a joint decision on the winners who represent exceptional design and outstanding innovation.

The OBSBOT Tail won over the jury with its distinctive, and cleverly designed AI-powered camera, which frees users from relying on a cameraman to hold or adjust their camera for the perfect shot. Highlights of the OBSBOT Tail include the ability to pan 360 degrees around a 3-axis stabilized gimbal and film with a 3.5x optical zoom lens, which it achieves with a compact design of just 7.3 inches by 3.3 inches.

"We are excited to be a recipient of the Red Dot Award," said Bo Liu, CEO and Founder of Remo Technology. "After collaborating with dancers, athletes and vloggers, OBSBOT Tail not only presents an innovative design that makes it easier than ever to capture your movement, but also represents our mission to inspire people to capture themselves creatively."

The OBSBOT Tail is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter for the early bird price of $489 USD.

Previously, Remo Technology won the discipline product in the design category of the iF Design Award 2019 .

About Remo Tech

Started in 2016, with its headquarter in Shenzhen, China, and a research center in Hangzhou, China, Remo Technology is a camera company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the camera industry with new ideas and technologies, including AI. As the main brand by Remo Tech, "OBSBOT" has brought to the world the first auto-director AI camera "OBSBOT Tail" in January 2019.

