Lionpoint Group Anaplan Gold Tier Announcement

NEW YORK, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionpoint Group , a leading global "consult-tech" firm transforming alternative investments management and operations, announces its achievement of Gold Tier Partner status with Anaplan , Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), a software firm whose cloud platform is driving a new age of Connected Planning.

Gold tier status within Anaplan's partner program, PartnerConnect, recognises established and experienced partners, with proven capabilities at managing complex planning requirements and delivering exceptional customer success. Participation at this level requires a partner to demonstrate its ability to drive high-value transformation for customers of Anaplan.

"Anaplan leads the way in Enterprise Performance Management technology enablement and has created the Connected Planning category," said Nick Moore , Co-Founder and Executive Director of Lionpoint Group. "We identified a significant gap for Connected Planning in the Alternative Investments market and have worked closely with Anaplan to develop a suite of market leading accelerator applications serving Private Equity and Debt, Venture Capital, Real Estate, and the broader Alternative Investments market. Together with Jonathan Balkin and our global Anaplan team, we have delivered numerous solutions to both private capital managers, their limited partners (investors), and their portfolio companies as well as industry specific solutions for the Technology, Higher Education, and Architecture, Engineering and Construction industries."

David Tharp, Vice President, Global Partner Organization, Anaplan notes, "Anaplan is driving a new age of Connected Planning. As we pioneer this new category, our partners play an essential role in helping customers along the connected planning journey. Through our partnership with Lionpoint Group, we are bringing industry-specific solutions to our joint customers in the Alternative Investments market. Together, we help these customers achieve long-term growth and business transformation through Connected Planning. We're delighted to welcome Lionpoint Group to Anaplan Gold Tier Partner status"

About Lionpoint Group

Lionpoint Group is a global consult tech firm focused on delivering operational transformation and enabling technology solutions to the alternative investments industry. We provide strategy and project-based services in process optimization, technology implementation, and end-to-end operational improvement across the front, middle and back office.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.lionpointgroup.com | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lionpoint-group | Twitter: @lionpointgroup

About Anaplan:

Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1100 customers worldwide.

