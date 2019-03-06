Worldwide Contraceptives Market to hit $38,500.5 Million by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --U.S. contraceptives market will grow at a substantial rate of 5.3% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness towards contraceptives and number of advantages associated with the contraceptive methods resulting in increased usage will fuel the business growth. Availability of the national health insurance scheme for women under the age of 18 covering UTI and emergency contraception completely, increasing use of contraceptive methods as well as advent of better methods with low side effects will propel the industry growth in U.S.

Global Contraceptives Market is expected to surpass USD 38,500.5 million by 2025; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing government initiatives to raise awareness to prevent unintended pregnancies and growing population base creating massive demand for contraceptives will stimulate business growth over the coming years. Growing late pregnancy choice, rising burden of HIV epidemic coupled with demand for reproductive health and modern contraception will propel the industry growth.

Rising prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, favorable regulatory scenario in developed nations, increasing delayed pregnancy trend and high unmet contraceptive needs in developing economies will serve as high impact rendering factors for the global market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/430

Moreover, increasing use of contraceptive in under developed countries and rising awareness towards disease prevention will further boost the business size. However, growing elderly population pool, increasing infertility prevalence and several concerns pertaining to side effects may restrain adoption in emerging economies.

Oral contraceptive pills market is estimated to witness significant growth at 4.9% over the forecast period owing to factors such as most effective method of birth control, daily consumption resulting in reduced cramping during periods, enabling acne reduction and minimized risk of developing cervical & endometrial cancers. Growing use of injectable drugs that are injected under the skin and released in the bloodstream to prevent unwanted pregnancy and effective in preventing unwanted birth will drive the augmented demand for the drug.

Browse key industry insights spread across 185 pages with 346 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, "Contraceptives Market By Products [Drugs {Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Contraceptives, Topical Contraceptives}, Devices {Condoms (Male, Female), Diaphragms, Contraceptive Sponges, Vaginal Rings, Subdermal Implants, Intra-uterine Devices (Copper, Hormonal)}], By Age (15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/contraceptives-market-report

Condoms segment accounted for USD 8,622.8 million in 2018 and will grow significantly over the forecast period. Male condoms are widely used and are considered as first line of protection worldwide. Associated advantages like ease to use, affordable cost, elevated level of protection and least side effects amongst all the other devices will drive the segment growth. Furthermore, increasing demand of IUD's owing to high degree of effectiveness and most efficacious alternatives available in female contraceptives market will offer considerable segment growth.

China market was valued around USD 3,175.9 million in the year 2018. Increasing occurrences of STDs, rising awareness about disease and birth control methods, improving healthcare infrastructure coupled with favorable reimbursement policies will drive the China contraceptives market over the forecast period. Also, rise in awareness about sexually transmitted diseases and benefits delivered by contraceptive methods will boost contraceptive market in the country.

Some of the companies functioning in the market are Actavis, Cooper Surgical, Reckitt Benckiser, Merck, Pfizer, Church & Dwight, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mayer Laboratories and The Female Health Company. New product launches, increasing R&D investments, mergers and acquisition, geographical expansion will fuel the business growth. Leading business players will endeavor to reinforce their position in this competitive market by implementation of these strategies.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/430

Browse Related Reports:

Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market By Procedures (Fresh Donor, Fresh Nondonor, Frozen Donor, Frozen Nondonor, Embryo/Egg Banking), By Technology {In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) [IVF with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), IVF without ICSI], Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine Insemination (AI-IUI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER)}, By End-Use (Hospitals, Fertility Clinics) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia), Technology Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/assisted-reproductive-technology-market

U.S. Intrauterine Devices Market By Products (Copper IUD, Hormonal IUD), By Age Group (15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45+), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (East North Central {Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin}, West South Central {Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas}, South Atlantic {Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C}, North East {Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania}, East South Central {Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee}, West North Central {Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota}, Pacific Central {Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington}, Mountain States {Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming}), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/us-intrauterine-devices-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: 1+302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Blog: http://page125.org

Connect with us: Facebook | Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter