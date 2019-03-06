Emission Monitoring Systems Market Size Worth $4.43 Billion by 2025:Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global emission monitoring systems market size is expected to reach USD 4.43 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased deployment and usage in oil and gas, power generation, and metals and mining industries in emerging economies such as China and India are expected to drive the growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

CEMS segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period owing to increased adoption of these systems in oil and gas upstream and downstream

Development of PEMS capable of higher accuracy in emission detection is further expected to drive the demand and adoption of the systems by major companies in oil and gas, power generation, and chemical and fertilizer industries

Hardware segment presently leads the emission monitoring systems market and is also anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Stringent government regulations and air quality standards by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and European Committee for Standardization of emission monitoring are expected to have a positive influence on growth in U.S. and Europe , respectively

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to the establishment of new refineries and capacity enhancement of existing refineries to meet the rapidly growing crude oil consumption

The key industry players include Ametek, Inc.; ABB Ltd.; Emerson Electric Company; General Electric Company; Horiba Ltd.; Enviro Technology Services Plc.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Siemens AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; and Rockwell Automation, Inc.; among others.

Read 120 page research report with TOC on "Emission Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/emission-monitoring-systems-market

Emission Monitoring Systems (EMS) have enabled companies to accurately detect, report, and reduce the concentration of harmful gases and improve air quality. The deployment of EMS has also helped regulatory agencies and departments to efficiently monitor emissions from various industries such as oil and gas, metals and mining, and chemical and fertilizer. Technological advancements such as predictive analytics and the development of sensitive and advanced sensors have significantly contributed to the growth of the emission monitoring systems market.

Recognizing the negative consequences of harmful gases into the atmosphere, governments across the globe have taken major steps to monitor and reduce emission levels. Changing regulatory framework, stringent emission standards, and improvement in the data reporting process are also some of the significant factors driving the market growth. Apart from these, growing investment in environmental management, along with personnel health protection are promoting the adoption of EMS.

Grand View Research has segmented the global emission monitoring systems market based on type, component, end use, and region.

Emission Monitoring System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)



Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS)

Emission Monitoring System Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hardware



Software



Service



Installation & Deployment





Training





Support & Maintenance

Emission Monitoring System End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Chemical & Fertilizer



Metals & Mining



Oil & Gas



Pharmaceutical



Power Generation



Pulp & Paper



Others

Emission Monitoring System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



MEA

Find more research reports on Sensors & Controls, by Grand View Research:

Compressor Control System Market - The global compressor control system market is estimated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to technological proliferation and growth across the manufacturing sector

Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor Market - The piezoresistive pressure sensor market is expected to experience substantial growth due to the introduction of varied products

Magnetic Field Sensors Market - Surging demand across the automotive industry is expected to be a key factor driving magnetic field sensors market growth over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter