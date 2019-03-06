Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market Worth USD 93.46 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ambulatory surgery centers market is expected to reach USD 93.46 billion by 2025. The demand for outpatient surgery centers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2017 - 2025. The growth is due to the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and surging healthcare cost.

Surgicenters specialize in same-day diagnostics, surgery, and preventive procedures and provide quality service at optimal cost. According to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA), procedures performed in ASCs are around 50.0% cheaper than Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD). The significant cost reduction in the diagnosis, surgical procedures, and preventive treatment is expected to promote the utility of ambulatory surgery centers in the coming years.

Rising government expenditure towards the development of ambulatory facilities to increase accessibility and reduce the cost of treatment will also fuel growth in the market. In the U.S., the government initiated Medicare's Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program under the Affordable Care Act. This initiative was started with the objective to provide primary care to patients at accessible point-of-care centers and reduce avoidable costs including hospital stay.

ASCs are used as alternatives for the surgery of various diseases including cardiovascular disease, cataract, chronic pulmonary disorder, and stroke. A wide-scale prevalence of these diseases adds to the growth prospect of surgicenters as patients look for affordable and convenient medical care. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, around 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases, which accounted for around 31.0% of the total global deaths during the year.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Market Size And Forecast, By Application (Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Pain Management/Spinal Injections, Plastic Surgery), By Region, And Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/ambulatory-surgery-centers-ascs-market

Shorter waiting time and low diagnosis cost are projected to promote the utility of outpatient surgery centers on a global level. According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in 2014, more than 17 million surgeries were performed in ambulatory surgery centers.

The inclusion of accessible diagnostics coupled with quality surgeons and staff members is expected to be a key value proposition for ASCs. According to a report by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, the number of Medicare-certified ASCs are increasing on account of their cost-effective, quality and efficient outpatient treatment.

The gastroenterology market is expected to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of more than 6.5% from 2017 to 2025. Globally, a number of people suffer from gastrointestinal diseases. According to the data published by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), in 2010, around 60 million to 70 million people suffered from gastrointestinal conditions and 48.3 million patients visited ambulatory care centers.

North America is a key market for same day surgery centers market where increasing government funding to advance primary care services and increasing coverage for outpatient services has spurred growth in the market. In 2017, North America accounted for around 47.0% of the global surgicenters market. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market having a considerable population and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Over the coming years, same day surgery centers are expected to witness competition from large hospital chains entering the space by launching their own surgicenters. Quality surgeons and efficient operating procedures to expedite surgical procedures are expected to be the focus area of ambulatory surgery centers in the coming years.

Request for free sample report on global ambulatory surgery centers market

In the coming years, the sector is expected to witness mergers & acquisitions as companies aim to consolidate market presence. For instance, in January 2017, UnitedHealth Group's Optum, health services company, acquired Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc., an ambulatory surgery center and surgical hospital provider. The acquisition positions the resulting entity as a comprehensive provider of ambulatory care services.

Some of the key players in the market include Envision Healthcare Corporation, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, HCA Healthcare, Inc., MEDNAX Services, Inc., TeamHealth, UnitedHealth Group, Quorum Health Corporation, Surgery Partners, Novena Global Healthcare Group, CHSPSC, LLC., Terveystalo-konserni, SurgCenter, Healthway, Prospect Medical Group, Eifelhöhen Klinik AG, and Edward-Elmhurst Health.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

Insulin Pump Market - The global insulin pump market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. Insulin pump is a medical device used to administer insulin in diabetic patients at specific intervals. The device is attached to patient's body and insulin is injected via catheter placed under the skin. It delivers a dose of insulin to control and maintain blood sugar level.

The global insulin pump market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the coming years. Insulin pump is a medical device used to administer insulin in diabetic patients at specific intervals. The device is attached to patient's body and insulin is injected via catheter placed under the skin. It delivers a dose of insulin to control and maintain blood sugar level. Mass Spectrometry Market - The global mass spectrometry market is projected to witness substantial growth in coming years owing to rising demand for clinical analysis. Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique used to differentiate and identify compounds within a sample.

The global mass spectrometry market is projected to witness substantial growth in coming years owing to rising demand for clinical analysis. Mass spectrometry is an analytical technique used to differentiate and identify compounds within a sample. Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market - The global medical device contract manufacturing market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to increasing need for reducing manufacturing costs and delay in the launch of new products among the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The global medical device contract manufacturing market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to increasing need for reducing manufacturing costs and delay in the launch of new products among the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Medical Device Outsourcing Market - The global medical device outsourcing market is expected to witness robust growth in coming years owing to increasing in the number of companies manufacturing medical equipment. Companies are producing such devices at lower costs in order to gain competitive edge in the market.

Hexa Research has segmented the ambulatory surgery centers market report based on application and region:-

- Segmentation by Application

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Gastroenterology

Pain Management/Spinal Injections

Plastic Surgery

Others

-Segmentation by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (Excluding South East Asia)

(Excluding South East Asia) South East Asia

Rest of the World

-Key players analyzed:

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

MEDNAX Services, Inc.

TeamHealth

UnitedHealth Group

Quorum Health Corporation

Surgery Partners

Novena Global Healthcare Group

CHSPSC, LLC.

Terveystalo-konserni

SurgCenter

Healthway Medical Group

Prospect Medical Group

Eifelhöhen Klinik AG

Edward-Elmhurst Health

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com

Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/