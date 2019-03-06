Polymer Emulsion Market Worth $42.9 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "Polymer Emulsion Market by Type (Acrylics, Vinyl Acetate Polymers, SB Latex), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Polymer Emulsion Market is projected to grow from USD 29.8 billion in 2018 to USD 42.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The global Polymer Emulsion Market is expected to be driven by various factors such as increasing demand from end-use industries, especially in the emerging economies. Stringent government regulations related to VOC emissions also drives the Polymer Emulsion Market.

The acrylics polymer emulsion segment is estimated to have the highest share in the overall market.

Based on type, the Polymer Emulsion Market has been segmented into acrylics, vinyl acetate polymer, SB latex, and others. In terms of value, the acrylics segment is projected to account for the largest as well as the fastest-growing segment of the overall market during the forecast period. Acrylics can be categorized into pure acrylics and acrylics polymer & copolymer. Acrylics based polymer emulsions are the oldest polymer emulsion. They are in high demand in various applications due to their low VOC emission. These are generally used in the paints & coatings, adhesives, and paper & paperboard applications.

Paints & coatings application is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall Polymer Emulsion Market in 2018.

The paints & coatings application is estimated to account for the largest share of the Polymer Emulsion Market in 2018. The market in this segment is also expected to witness the fastest-growth between 2018 and 2023. Polymer emulsion is preferred for paints & coatings applications owing to its low VOC content. Moreover, polymer emulsion paints & coatings are not flammable, which reduces its storage & handling charges and fire insurance costs. The manufacturing process of polymer emulsion paints & coatings involve lower carbon footprint as they consume less energy. Other reasons for the use of polymer emulsion paints & coatings are low cost of handling and post painting cleanup cost.

APAC Polymer Emulsion Market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Polymer Emulsion Market has been studied for Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The APAC Polymer Emulsion Market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in end-use industries such as construction and automotive, increasing disposable income, and shift towards water-based formulations are majorly driving the demand for polymer emulsion in the regions. In APAC, countries such as China, Japan, and India are the largest consumers of polymer emulsion due to their increasing manufacturing output and rapid urbanization. The regulatory bodies and the regional governments have started addressing VOC emission issues with the help of stringent rules and regulations, which increases the demand for green products. This is also expected to fuel the demand for polymer emulsion.

DIC Corporation (Japan), DowDuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), Arkema Group (France), Celanese Corporation (US), Trinseo (US), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Synthomer Plc (UK), and Omnova Solutions Inc. (US) are the key players in the polymer emulsions market.

