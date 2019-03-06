Flocculant Market is Anticipated to Grow Swiftly Owing to Rise in Industrialization and Demand For Water Treatment: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flocculant industry is likely to grow at a higher CAGR in the near future. Flocculants offer several advantages in water treatment applications. For instance, enhanced clarity of aqueous, filtration on drying beds & thickeners and centrifuges are some of the advantages sought. Apart, flocculation enhances the particle size from submicroscopic level to a clearly visible suspended particle. At present, flocculant industry plays a vital role for various domains including food & beverage for treating wastewater. In excavation and mining applications, flocculants used for eliminating mud from minerals in the treatment process. The end-market surely beholds a potential in the near future with the rise in industrialization coupled with global drivers. The drivers for flocculant industry include rise in industrialization and demand for water treatment. Increase in demand for use of chemicals in municipal water treatment lead by government policies and regulations pertaining to water use for residential purpose contributes to the market growth during at present. Rise in oilfield exploration and advances in oil & gas industry are contributing to the industry. However, rise in demand for RO filtration and UV disinfection challenges the market growth in the near future. Product segment for flocculant industry includes non-ionic flocculant, amphoteric flocculant, anionic flocculant and cationic flocculant. End-use segment for flocculant industry includes chemical processing, power generation, municipal water treatment, oil & gas and pulp & paper.

Geographical segmentation for flocculant industry comprises North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific dominates the market growth due to higher demand from chemical industries. Economic growth and significance of industrial output contributes to the market demand in the near future. Availability of raw materials for production and rising demand from various industries is likely to gain much traction for the regional market. North America is a growing market witnesses a remarkable growth due to rise in demand from oil & gas industries. European regions are likely to witness stagnant growth due to stringent regulations by federal bodies such as European Environment Agency (EEA). Middle East regions are likely to encounter a higher traction enabling lucrative growth opportunities in the region. The key players in the flocculant industry include Ecolab Inc, Solvay S.A., Kemira Oyj, Akferal, SNF Ltd, Cytec Industries Inc, Jayem Engineers, TRIO Chemicals, BASF SE and Allied Products..

The Global Flocculant Industry Situation and Prospects Research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Flocculant industry. In 2016, the world economy expanded by just 2.2 per cent, the slowest rate of growth since the Great Recession of 2009. Underpinning the sluggish global economy are the feeble pace of global investment, dwindling world trade growth, flagging productivity growth and high levels of debt. World gross product is forecast to expand by 2.7 per cent in 2017 and 2.9 per cent in 2018, with this modest recovery more an indication of economic stabilization than a signal of a robust and sustained revival of global demand. Given the close linkages between demand, investment, trade and productivity, the extended episode of weak global growth may prove self-perpetuating in the absence of concerted policy efforts to revive investment and foster a recovery in productivity. This would impede progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly the goals of eradicating extreme poverty and creating decent work for all.

For the sake of making you deeply understand the Flocculant industry and meeting you needs to the report contents, Global Flocculant Industry Situation and Prospects Research report will stands on the report reader's perspective to provide you a deeply analysis report with the integrity of logic and the comprehensiveness of contents. We promise that we will provide to the report reader a professional and in-depth industry analysis no matter you are the industry insider potential entrant or investor.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Flocculant market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions' development status. Secondly, development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (North America, Europe, Japan, India, China and The rest of the world), and other regions can be added. Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. What's more, the Flocculant industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

