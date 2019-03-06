Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women's Global Edition focuses on providing women entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their ground-breaking solutions

Calling all women entrepreneurs! In celebration of International Women's Day, Visa (NYSE: V) today reinforced its dedication to women empowerment with the launch of the first Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women's Global Edition. The global program invites women entrepreneurs from around the world to tackle FinTech and Social Impact challenges for a chance to win $100,000 in each of the two challenges. The program will culminate with a finals event to be held during kick-off of the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005280/en/

Eight former, women Visa Everywhere Initiative winners and finalists, representing regions around the world, star in the Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women's Global Initiative campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)

"More than 163 million women around the world have started their own business in the last five years, accounting for up to 37% of the workforce1. Women entrepreneurship is on the rise and Visa is committed to inspiring more women to break through barriers through platforms like the Visa Everywhere Initiative," said Lynne Biggar, chief marketing and communication officer at Visa.

Since 2015, the Visa Everywhere Initiative (VEI) has provided visionary solutions for commerce and payment challenges of tomorrow. The program has activated regionally in 75 countries and awarded more than 70 leading startups with monetary prizes, mentorship and access to Visa's clients and partners. Now, for the first time, the program will shift from regionally-focused events to a worldwide program centered on FinTech and Social Impact to shine a spotlight on the millions of underrepresented women business leaders and Visa's commitment to micro and small businesses catalyzing change.

To participate, companies with at least one female founder are invited to submit solutions that tackle challenges facing the FinTech and Social Impact landscapes today through one of the two innovative briefs.

Challenge 1 (FinTech): Leveraging your company's unique capabilities, how could your solution help transform consumer and/or commercial payment experiences locally, regionally or globally?

Leveraging your company's unique capabilities, how could your solution help transform consumer and/or commercial payment experiences locally, regionally or globally? Challenge 2 (Social Impact): How can women entrepreneurs around the world drive social impact by supporting sustainable and equitable livelihoods and strengthening local/regional economies?

Additional program highlights:

All corners of the world 2 Eligible participants will be divided into 6 regions: North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe (excluding France), France, Africa/Middle East. Each region will send one winner per challenge to the finals in Paris.

Eligible participants will be divided into 6 regions: North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe (excluding France), France, Africa/Middle East. Each region will send one winner per challenge to the finals in Paris. Important dates: Key dates for the program include: Open for submissions- March 6 th Applications due April 14 th Regional finalists selected per region- May Global Finals in Paris, France- June 7 th

Key dates for the program include: Finals activities: During the opening week of FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019, finalists will participate in networking opportunities with Visa's global partner network, and a final live-pitching event to determine the overall VEI winners.

During the opening week of FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019, finalists will participate in networking opportunities with Visa's global partner network, and a final live-pitching event to determine the overall VEI winners. Bridge of Support: To reward the most impactful solutions, Visa will provide $100,000 to each challenge winner, along with expert mentorship, access to clients and Visa's vast network of partners. The winners will also receive tickets to the opening game of FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019.

To reward the most impactful solutions, Visa will provide $100,000 to each challenge winner, along with expert mentorship, access to clients and Visa's vast network of partners. The winners will also receive tickets to the opening game of FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019. Global campaign: Visa will launch a global marketing campaign "Together as One" to celebrate the Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women's Global Edition. Eight former, women VEI winners and finalists, representing regions around the world, will star in the campaign to help inspire their peers to participate in the competition and pursue their dreams of taking risks and building a successful business.

"The Visa Everywhere initiative allowed us to add more value to our product by using APIs from the Visa Developer Platform. As a result, we garnered enough recognition to win new customers and business opportunities! Personally, it was a great accomplishment," said Amparo Nalvarte, CEO co- founder, Culqi. "I am so proud to be a Visa Everywhere Initiative winner and am truly honored to be a part of the Women's Global Edition campaign. I can hardly wait to cheer for all of the amazing women that will be participating in this wonderful opportunity."

Underscoring Visa's ongoing commitment to advancing women entrepreneurs, the Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women's Global Edition builds on the recent launch of She's Next, Empowered by Visa, a global platform created to encourage women small business owners as they build, sustain and advance their businesses around the world. She's Next is supported by the Female Founder Collective (FFC)-a network of businesses led by women, supporting women. Following a successful inaugural event in Atlanta, GA, She's Next and the FFC will host their next event today in New York, in honor of International Women's Day.

For more information on the Visa Everywhere Initiative: Women's Global Edition and all regional events for Visa Everywhere Initiative, how to get involved and participation terms, visit: www.visa.com/everywhereinitiativeglobal

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visahttps://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.htmland@VisaNews

1 https://www.gemconsortium.org/report/49860 "GEM 2016/2017 Women's Entrepreneurship Report"

2 Check terms and conditions for participating countries in each region

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005280/en/

Contacts:

Visa Inc. Contact:

Katie Harris-Maines

kathharr@visa.com

(415) 810-4930