TomTom (TOM2), the leading independent location technology specialist, today announced that it will supply connected navigation solutions to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' line of Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV), the JeepRenegade and Compass.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005319/en/

TomTom to Supply Connected Navigation Solution to the Jeep Renegade and Compass Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Photo: Business Wire)

Drivers of the JeepRenegade and Compass PHEV lines will benefit from TomTom's Connected Navigation System, as well as the new TomTom EV Service which provides drivers of electric vehicles with relevant information on charging points, allowing drivers to plan their journey and make informed decisions.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, comments: "We're delighted that the Jeep brand has chosen to work with TomTom once again, demonstrating our commitment to continuous innovation and uncompromising quality. We look forward to offering Jeep's drivers an even more seamless connected car experience."

ENDS

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005319/en/

Contacts:

TomTom Media:

Zita Butler

Zita.butler@tomtom.com

TomTom Investor Relations:

ir@tomtom.com