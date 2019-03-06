Inspire Global Hope ETF: Inspire's Global Hope ETF (NYSE: BLES) Breaks $100 Million AUM in Under Two Years

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Inspire Investing's biblically responsible ETF, Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSE: BLES), recently surpassed the $100 million AUM mark in under 2 years of trading. This comes despite a controversial launch on the New York Stock Exchange back on Feb. 28, 2017, when media outlets attacked the biblical values that Inspire and other biblically responsible investment managers advocate for.

Inspire's commitment to supporting biblical values such as pro-life, traditional marriage and ending human trafficking with their investment offerings seems to resonate with investors across the globe.

Here is what Inspire CEO, Robert Netzly, had to say about the fund's asset growth: 'When we launched BLES, there was skepticism from the industry and the media that an ETF managed according to biblical principles would gather much, if any, assets. We are incredibly humbled at the outcry of support from investors across the globe that are choosing to align their investments with their faith. This movement is just getting started!'

About Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSE: BLES)

Inspire Global Hope ETF is a faith-based ESG (environmental, social and governance) global equity ETF that seeks to deliver quality performance characteristics while also creating meaningful impact in the lives of people across the globe.

BLES invests on a global scale, searching out inspiring, biblically aligned large companies (with a $5B+ market cap) from both the U.S. and around the world, as determined by Inspire's revolutionary Inspire Impact Score methodology. This methodology measures a company's positive impact on the world. BLES targets a geographic composition of 50 percent United States, 40 percent developed international and 10 percent emerging markets. The fund is equally-weighted, rebalanced quarterly and is designed as a core equity holding.

BLES was also nominated as a finalist for 'Best New ESG ETF - 2017' in the ETF.com & Inside ETFs Industry Awards and currently has registered net assets over $106M as of Feb. 26, 2019.

For more information on the Inspire Global Hope ETF [NYSE: BLES], including performance, fact sheets, prospectus and other information, visit http://www.inspireETF.com.

Rapid Growth

Despite the controversial launch, BLES has grown rapidly along with Inspire's other biblically responsible ETFs, helping Inspire gain recognition as the #5 fastest growing registered investment advisor (RIA) firm in the nation in 2017, according to Financial Advisor Magazine's 'Top 50 Fastest Growing RIAs' annual report.

All four of Inspire's ETFs total over $277M AUM as of Feb. 26, 2019.

About Inspire Investing

Inspire Investing is a leading biblically responsible investing firm that specializes in index-based, biblically responsible ETFs. Inspire ETFs utilize the innovative Inspire Impact Score methodology, which measures a company's positive impact on the world to identify companies that align with the values of faith-based investors.

Inspire also donates 50 percent or more of their own corporate profits generated from management fees to support impactful ministry projects around the globe. Most recently Inspire adopted a village in the coffee farming mountains of Guatemala and is working to provide a church building, clean water, improved education, a fully functional medical clinic, and child sponsorship to completely transform the lives of the those living in that impoverished village.

Visit www.inspireinvesting.com to learn more about Inspire's biblically responsible investment products and inspiring impact projects.

