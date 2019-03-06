NEXT Biometrics Appoints New Distributor to Accelerate Sales in Russia

OSLO, Norway, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced that it has appointed LLP UniComm as its authorized distributor for access control solutions in Russia.

UniComm provides development and integration support for security and network optimization as well as Internet of Things (IoT), cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for banks, governments, smart cities, and organizations. Since its foundation in 2015, UniComm has recorded dynamic growth.

"We are pleased to welcome UniComm to our distributor network and look forward to a strong and successful partnership," said Alain Faburel, NEXT Biometrics Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "As outlined at the January 2019 Business Update, we are in the process of expanding our reach and stake in the access control market. Collaboration with strong and innovative regional players like UniComm is key to achieve this."

"Our customers are looking for best-in-class solutions which help them master today's challenges and stay ahead of the curve," said Maxim Chembura, UniComm Commercial Director. "Making use of NEXT Biometrics' advanced fingerprint technology enables us to serve this need along with seamless integration and a multitude of successful use cases."

Ever increasing network security and data protection requirements are key drivers fueling growth of the fingerprint access control market which is predicted to continue to prosper in Europe (including Russia) in the coming years.

