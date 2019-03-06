Cint, the world's insight exchange and sample management platform, today announced the launch of its global enterprise solutions team to focus on serving customers with advanced, high value and technology-led requirements.

More businesses in the market research, data and insights industry are working toward a step change in their speed, efficiency and product innovation. This has led to a wider demand for more sophisticated and integrated platform solutions to meet the complex needs of larger established businesses and also newer, hyper-growth and technology-driven companies. To address this market need and to help these businesses succeed, Cint has for a number of years focused on scaling its platform and infrastructure. The new enterprise team will build on Cint's ongoing investment into advanced technologies including the launch of Access Enterprise, a platform for advanced automated sampling and project management with greater control than ever before.

Cint expands enterprise management team to meet greater industry demand

The global enterprise team will be led by Greg Dunbar, Cint's new EVP of Enterprise and previous EVP for EMEA. Greg will be joined by Mike Misel, SVP of Enterprise for the Americas, Cint, to lead the North American operation. Greg and Mike's combined past experience in cloud technology and client development will help this new program to better meet the demands of more ambitious and fast-growing companies.

"Cint was one of the early pioneers of automation in digital research and this launch marks the next exciting chapter for the company," said Dunbar. "Any businesses seeking to successfully transform and capitalize on the rapid changes we are seeing in consumer behavior will require a partner with both the right technology and the expertise and infrastructure to support a successful implementation. Cint has this capability, knowledge and experience, and we are doubling down on scaling that to benefit more of our valued customers."

"For the research and insights industry, we're faced with many emerging opportunities to build new, data-enabled products and business models," said Richard Thornton, COO, Cint. "With the pace of change increasing, there is a trend towards building strategic partnerships with technology vendors like Cint to accelerate innovation cycles within a business. Today's announcement is a part of a wider investment to support our customers on this journey."

This enterprise momentum follows Cint's expansion of its product and technology teams. These combined efforts place Cint as an ideal partner for businesses looking for continued innovation.

About Cint

Cint is a technology company delivering solutions that transform and accelerate how marketers and researchers gather insights. Cint's mission is to power greater efficiencies within the sample supply chain, leading to smarter, faster, more cost-effective access to insights. The company's Sample Management Platform is the world's only solution built to enhance sample procurement, sample fulfillment, and panel management functions.

At the core of Cint's Sample Management Platform is the Insight Exchange - a fully transparent panel marketplace, connecting marketers and researchers to over 1,500-panel providers worldwide. For additional information, please visit www.cint.com.

