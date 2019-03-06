The Veeam ProPartner Program in North America recognizes nine Veeam partners who have demonstrated outstanding performance and expertise in delivering Availability solutions across the region

Veeam Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management, today announced the winners of the 2018 Veeam Impact Partner Awards for North America. These fourth annual awards recognize nine North American Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success providing Veeam Availability solutions to their customers, but who have also surpassed expectations in providing first-class support, expert knowledge, and continued product education.

"Veeam has achieved a decade of consistent and profitable growth to become one of the largest and most successful private software companies in the world," said Ratmir Timashev, Co-Founder and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Sales Marketing at Veeam. "We attribute much of this success to our partners and our 100 percent channel model, and we recognize our support and commitment to Veeam partners is paramount to our mutual, continued achievements. I congratulate the 2018 Veeam Impact Partner Award winners as they each exemplify an ideal Veeam partnership."

The following Veeam partners received honors for the 2018 Veeam Impact Awards:

Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, United States: Insight

Insight Veeam Canada Partner of the Year: CDW Canada

CDW Canada Veeam Growth Partner of the Year, North America: Logicalis

Logicalis Veeam Rising Star Partner of the Year, North America: CBTS/OnX

CBTS/OnX Veeam Impact Federal Partner of the Year: Norseman Defense Technologies

Norseman Defense Technologies Veeam Distributor of the Year, North America: Arrow

The following VCSP partners received honors for the 2018 Veeam Impact Awards:

Veeam Impact Cloud Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America: iland

iland Veeam Rising Star Cloud Service Provider Partner of the Year, North America: Global Data Vault

Global Data Vault Veeam Cloud Service Provider Growth Partner of the Year, North America: NewCloud Networks

Timashev added: "With the recent launch of Veeam Availability Suite 9.5 Update 4, we have solidified our position as the dominant leader in Intelligent Data Management. The momentum of our new cloud offerings, our mission to provide the best Availability solutions across businesses of all sizes, the strength of our alliances, our upcoming new product releases, and the recent $500 million investment from Insight Venture Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) one of the largest investments in the history of storage software have all generated the most momentum we have ever experienced at Veeam, and we're thrilled to have our partners along with us in 2019, which we believe is one of the most important years in Veeam history."

"We are confident the major enhancements we recently announced to our North American ProPartner program and the significant investments we are making will result in even greater success and profitability of partners across all segments this year," said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of Americas Channel at Veeam. "We're excited to recognize and honor these North American partners with our highest achievement awards and thank them for their loyalty and contributions as our growth continues to outpace the industry."

The VCSP segment in North America grew 43 percent YoY, equipping more than 3,800 providers with the means to build a build a Cloud Backup, Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) offering. As businesses of all sizes are rapidly evolving and adapting to the demands of digital transformation and a cloud-era, Veeam is responding to ensure partners have the most innovative product offerings, latest tools, first-class support, and the most valuable training and education to ensure their profitability and mutual success.

"Veeam is breaking new ground by introducing technology to build profitable Veeam-powered services for any application, and any data, across any cloud," said Matt Kalmenson, VP Cloud Service Providers, Americas, at Veeam. "I congratulate our innovative VCSP partner award winners with helping us to lead this charge and applaud their comprehensive knowledge and technical expertise that is enabling our joint customers to overcome difficult business challenges."

Registration is now open for VeeamON 2019, the world's premier event for Intelligent Data Management, taking place May 20 22, 2019, in Miami, FL. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2018 in Chicago, IL and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the leader in backup solutions that enable Intelligent Data Management. Veeam Availability Platform is the most complete backup solution for helping customers on the journey to achieving success in the 5 Stages of Intelligent Data Management. Veeam has 330,000+ customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 66% of the Global 2,000, with customer-satisfaction scores at 3.5x the industry average, the highest in the industry. Veeam's global ecosystem includes 61,000+ channel partners; Cisco, HPE, NetApp and Lenovo as exclusive resellers; and 21,000+ cloud and service providers. Headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on Twitter @veeam.

