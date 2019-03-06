MUSIC WORLD CUP Appoints Emmy Award Winner Edvin Marton as World Unity Ambassador

ZURICH, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After MUSIC WORLD CUP revealed its World Unity Ambassador Program last week from its Swiss offices, today it follows by announcing the appointment of Edvin Marton - an Emmy Award winning violinist and composer who has captured the hearts of audiences on 5 continents. One of many major highlights of Edvin's musical career was composing and performing at the Torino 2006 Winter Olympic games center-ice for Gold Medalist Evgeni Plushenko. Edvin has won a Gold Medal at the prestigious International Violin Competition in Canada, an MTV Music Award and the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008.

Fahad Alhamrani, Chairman of the board, and Co-Founder of MUSIC WORLD CUP said, "MUSIC WORLD CUP is pleased to have such an accomplished musician as Edvin Marton join its long list of global ambassadors. MUSIC WORLD CUP represents artist talent on a global scale. It provides an equal opportunity for all artists around the world to represent their country in pride and dignity. It provides these same artists the opportunity to participate and perform on a world stage without discrimination, genre, language, gender, age, ethnicity or culture." The CEO and Co-Founder of MUSIC WORLD CUP, Raymond O'Hora continues to say, "Edvin Marton has accomplished so much in his career thus far, and all because of his discipline, talent and work ethic. He is a perfect example of a self-made artist. As a Ukrainian born Hungarian citizen, he had to work on his craft diligently to secure the immense successes he has reached today. He is a fantastic example for any up and coming artist. MUSIC WORLD CUP World Unity Ambassadors are visionaries in their profession. They are leaders who have earned the respect of their peers, who are true pioneers in their ambition to do good for humanity. MUSIC WORLD CUP World Unity Ambassadors are specifically selected in honor of their outstanding contribution to the global music community and for adding significant value to people's lives around the world. Edvin embodies the essence of a MUSIC WORLD CUP World Unity Ambassador."

MUSIC WORLD CUP is a blockchain driven, next generation online social platform where artists can upload a performance and fans can listen, engage, like and vote for their favorite artists online. To find out more visit www.musicworldcup.com The first MUSIC WORLD CUP LIVE Finals takes place end of 2019.

