BlueBee Receives Health Data Hosting (HDS) Certification

RIJSWIJK, Netherlands, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueBee, a global bioinformatics solutions provider, has been awarded the HDS:2018 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). The Hébergeurs de Données de Santé or Health Data Hosting (HDS) accreditation is required for entities hosting personal health data governed by French laws. The British Standards Institution (BSI) conducted the audit and confirmed BlueBee's compliance with all requirements and controls defined by the French Agency, Agence des Systèmes d'Information Partagés de Santé (ASIP).

BlueBee's ISMS governs HDS outsourcer host activities, including development, management, support and maintenance of cloud infrastructure and cloud-based information systems that process large volumes of omics and health data. The achievement of this accreditation reaffirms BlueBee's continued commitment to providing the most secure and reliable data management solutions to clinical laboratories, diagnostic assay manufacturers and population genomics initiatives. This validates the very high level of safety and protection that BlueBee can offer French healthcare entities, who will be able to rely on this cloud infrastructure to store, analyze and manage diagnostic and omics patient data. This HDS certification adds to BlueBee's growing list of health compliance offerings, including:

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

NEN 7510:2011 Netherlands standards for control over patient health

standards for control over patient health National Health Service (NHS) Information Governance (IG) Toolkit in the UK

"BlueBee continues building towards a global hosting infrastructure for omics-related health data, and the current BlueBee virtual platform is enabled to cover over 50 countries and territories: EU region (France, Belgium, The Netherlands, England, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Finland); NCSA region (USA, Canada, Brazil); APAC region (Australia, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan)," stated Matthias Marivoet, Data Protection and Compliance Officer at BlueBee.

BlueBee's services, including its Genomics Platform, Web Applications and data center partners are compliant with all applicable local and global regulations and standards. This guarantees state-of-the-art data security as well as regulatory compliance. The combination of sophisticated data center infrastructure with the BlueBee Genomics Platform and certified compliance allows BlueBee to meet the demanding data safety needs of patient-derived, sensitive sequencing data, which requires the most stringent security controls.

"As healthcare organizations continue to face ever-evolving rigorous compliance standards and increasingly complex security needs to help manage and protect patient data, information security is at the helm of our mandate. Efforts to maintain and improve our infrastructure safety are ongoing and our commitment to providing the highest level of security remains a priority," stated Marc Gielis, Chief Operations Officer at BlueBee.

About BlueBee

BlueBee offers a secure global bioinformatics platform to process, analyze, share and store genomics data. BlueBee develops tailor-made data solutions that are ISO 13485 and ISO 27001 accredited and meeting GDPR and other global compliance requirements, for diagnostic assay manufacturers and service laboratories running high-throughput genomic assays. BlueBee supports end users in clinical diagnostics, therapeutics, and research with a shared mission-to power precision medicine. BlueBee software solutions are available globally.

