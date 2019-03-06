According to new figures released by SolarPower Europe, last year saw 1.4 GW more new solar generation capacity than trade body had expected. Lower demand in China was compensated for by stronger developments in emerging markets.Last year saw 104.1 GW of new solar generation capacity deployed, according to figures released by trade body SolarPower Europe. The association said global PV growth in 2018 was 1.4 GW larger than it had forecast in figures which it had revised down in June - from 107 GW - due to the Chinese government's announcement at the end of May of an intent to rein in public PV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...