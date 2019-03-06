Norman Logistics Sp.zo.o.: The Economy of Poland Will Boom More Rapidly Under the Influence of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

RIGA, Latvia, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poland is called "an economic miracle" - the gross domestic product (GDP) has stable annual increase, the export indicators improve and the unemployment level in Poland has remained at one of the lowest levels in Europe. The fourth industrial revolution, related to the boom of technologies and digitalization, will widely affect the manufacturing industries developed in Poland, particularly emphasizing the field of transportation, says Rolands Petersons (Petersons) (Latvia), Member of the Board of Norman Logistics Sp.zo.o.

The national economic stability over the years has attracted the attention of investors and also of the new businessmen. It has been calculated that the total value of direct foreign investments in Poland is 712 billion zloty, which constitutes 45% of GDP of Poland. Among them, 230 billion zloty have been invested into manufacturing. The leading investor in Poland is the global fourth greatest economy - Germany - the investments of entrepreneurs from this country reach almost 140 billion zloty1.

In Poland particularly developed is the manufacturing of household technology and electronics, manufacturing of transport, as well as the aviation industry. The economists forecast that, under the influence of digitalization era, during the coming 10 years these sectors will develop more and more efficient, thus continuing the development of national economy. The field of manufacturing is among the sectors that attracts the attention of foreign investors; during the previous years the investors have willingly invested funds also into IT and telecommunications, as well as into the immovable property.

Rolands Petersons (Petersons) (Latvia), Member of the Board of Norman Logistics Sp.zo.o., finds that, one of the challenges Poland will have to face is the lack of labour force. At the same time the investments into the improvement of manufacturing and logistics management, the opportunities of automated analytics and smart quality control processes will help Polish manufacturers to deal with problems related to the attraction and keeping of skilled labour force and the problems caused by increasing labour force costs. IT experts forecast that the Internet of things and artificial intelligence will be the two main factors that would ensure the progress of Poland towards the digital transformation, especially in the sectors of mass media, transport, vehicles and retail trade.

About Norman Logistics Sp.zo.o.:

Norman Logistics Sp.zo.o. is an international logistics company based in Poland since 2016. This company operates in Europe and also in many other major logistics centers in the world. The core business is a cargo brokerage, mainly marine cargo. Norman Logistics customers is significant EU companies which his production transport throughout marine cargo. And service providers is medium or large shipping companies. The mission of Norman Logistics is convenient logistics and one point service for the same price, individual and best quality approach.

Author: Rolands Petersons, Member of the Board of Norman Logistics Sp.zo.o.

1 Deloitte (2017), Investing in Poland: Untapped Potential .The Experience of German Investors

