News Release

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers Unveil Polymer Solutions for Automotive Interior Applications at PIAE 2019

CLEVELAND, March 6, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation will be exhibiting at Plastics in Automotive Engineering (PIAE) International Conference April 3-4 in Manheim, Germany. Offering a one-stop solution for the transportation industry, Lubrizol offers a wide range of high-performing automotive solutions for equipment manufacturers and suppliers, from the powertrain to the interior cabin and exterior.

As part of the exhibit, the Lubrizol Engineered Polymers business will unveil its specialty technologies for automotive interiors at PIAE where plastics experts have been looking into plastic applications and their uses in vehicles for four decades. Lubrizol Engineered Polymers have lightweight and durable solutions that can help make car interiors safer, more comfortable and more attractive by applying color-stable polymers in light-colored designs. Lubrizol Engineered Polymers also helps make car interiors more environmentally-friendly by offering low VOC/FOG materials, and a bio-based** thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) portfolio for molded parts.

"PIAE is a great opportunity for Lubrizol to showcase its latest developments to meet the demands of the dynamic automotive industry," states Santosh Mishra, global marketing segment manager - transportation for Engineered Polymers. "Lubrizol drives every phase of performance using a full portfolio of valuable polymers for automotive interior solutions that are applied from molded or thermoformed parts to seats, instruments and door panels.".

About Lubrizol Engineered Polymers

With more than 60 years of experience and a worldwide network that includes formulation design, manufacturing, R&D and cutting-edge technologies, Lubrizol Engineered Polymers offers one of the broadest portfolios of engineered polymers available today including resins that are bio-based**, recyclable*, light stable, flame retardant, adhesive, chemically resistant, optically clear and fast cycling. Our technology crosses many industries and applications, including surface protection, power and fluid systems, sports and recreation, wearable devices, electronics and automotive. For more information, visit www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers) or contact engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com (mailto:engineeredpolymers@lubrizol.com)

- more -

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

*Recyclability is based on access to a readily available standard recycling program that supports such materials. Products may not be available in all areas.

**Bio-based content as certified in accordance with ASTM D-6866.

All marks are owned by The Lubrizol Corporation.

Lubrizol Engineered Polymers unveil polymer solutions for automotive interior applications at PIAE 2019.

Media Contacts

Nicholas Galioto

+1 216 447-5697

The Lubrizol Corporation

- more -

Lidia Valcarcel

+34 93 579-9565

Web Sites

www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers (http://www.lubrizol.com/engineered-polymers)

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

