Speakers to Outline Steps Necessary to Move Up the Maturity Curve and Achieve Full Combined Assurance

Colleen Knuff, CPA, CIA, CISA, CRMA, NPDP and Senior Director of Product Management at Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting TeamMate Global Audit Solutions will present together with Viji Ganesan, CISA and IT Manager at ArcelorMittal on "Delivering Greater Value through Global Combined Assurance" at the 2019 General Audit Management Conference held in Dallas-Ft. Worth, Texas on March 11. In the session, the speakers will define the journey to a full combined assurance approach and outline ArcelorMittal's journey to topline maturity.

"A combined assurance model offers a wide range of valuable benefits for all types of assurance providers, ranging from having a common comprehensive view of risks and a uniform taxonomy across all governance bodies and functions to increased knowledge-sharing across the organization and an increased confidence in overall assurance coverage from the board and executive management," said Knuff.

Organizations around the world are eager to gain the value promised by combined assurance. Internal Audit is expected to coordinate activities and place reliance on work done by other assurance providers inside their organizations. Understanding the steps necessary to move up the maturity curve and attain the best fit for an organization is key to implementing a successful combined assurance approach. Topics that will be discussed in the session include:

Techniques to map current capabilities and levels of coordination with other lines of defense against a combined assurance maturity curve

Critical insights to help professionals harmonize methodology across lines of defense

Ways to elevate and optimize coordination with other lines of defense using technology built for the real world

"In 2016, ArcelorMittal merged the internal assurance and SOX compliance functions into a global assurance function following the governance and monitoring of the three lines of defense under a single umbrella. Digitalization of aligned assurance between internal audit and SOX provides us transparency in our control and audit framework, giving us opportunities to engage with our business contacts effectively and gain more synergies," Ganesan added.

Visit Wolters Kluwer at booth #107 during the 2019 General Audit Management Conference to learn more about the award-winning portfolio of TeamMate global audit solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting, and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting is part of Wolters Kluwer (WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005183/en/

Contacts:

MARISA WESTCOTT

212-771-0853

Marisa.Westcott@wolterskluwer.com