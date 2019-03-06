sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.03.2019 | 14:34
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Directorate Change

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, March 6

City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd

HEADLINE:Retirement of Director

The Board of City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd ('the Company') announces that Winifred Robbins, Non-Executive Director, will retire from the Board of the Company, with effect from 31 March 2019.

Winifred served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company's predecessor, City Merchants High Yield Trust plc, from March 2009 and joined the Board of the current Company in 2011. Winifred's retirement after ten years with the Company and its predecessor is consistent with industry best practice in respect of board tenure. The succession planning process to identify a new Non-Executive Director is already underway and further details will be announced when the process is completed.

Commenting on Winifred Robbins' retirement, Tim Scholefield, Chairman of the Company said 'I would like to thank Win for her valued contribution to the Company and its predecessor over the past ten years'

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

6 March 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire