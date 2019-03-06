XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Launches XPO Connect in Europe

GREENWICH, Conn. - March 6, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, today announced the launch of XPO Connect in Europe. XPO Connect is a cloud-based, digital freight marketplace that matches supply with demand across the company's transportation ecosystem, with virtual tools for buying and selling capacity.

XPO first introduced XPO Connect in North America in 2018. The platform is unique in the industry, utilizing a combination of multimodal architecture, machine learning and the company's predictive analytics. Customers have comprehensive visibility into freight movements, including geo-location, weather conditions, traffic and other factors relevant to shipment status.

Mario Harik, chief information officer, XPO Logistics, said, "XPO Connect transforms visibility into business intelligence when transacting for capacity. Our proprietary algorithms turn torrents of data into relevant information in seconds, enhancing decision-making. Our goal, as always, is to drive significant efficiencies throughout our customers' supply chains."

XPO invests approximately $500 million in technology annually across its global organization, resulting in the development of leading technology systems and mobile capabilities. Developments include the XPO Connect marketplace, the Drive XPO app for carriers, consumer voice tracking for home deliveries of heavy goods, a proprietary warehouse management system and the implementation of collaborative robots in the company's distribution centers.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,535 locations and more than 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com (http://xpo.com/)

