Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2019) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Alfredo Bullard as a Director of the Company effective immediately.

Alfredo Bullard, Partner in the Lima, Peru law firm Bullard Falla Ezcurra +, is an accomplished lawyer, author and professor. Mr. Bullard's legal expertise focuses on law and economics, including competition, economic regulation, property, consumer protection, torts, contracts and international trade and arbitration. He is a professor of a variety of these subjects in undergraduate- and graduate-level programs at Peruvian and international universities and has authored numerous books and articles on law and economics. Mr. Bullard is a member of the International Bar Association and various other legal institutions and has served as an arbitrator on more than 200 cases administered by both Peruvian and international arbitration courts. He is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions related to his outstanding legal career. Mr. Bullard graduated from the Law School of Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú and holds a Master's degree in law from Yale University in the United States.

Concurrent with his appointment, the Company's Board has authorized and approved 75,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") be granted to Mr. Bullard today under its incentive stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). The Stock Options have an exercise price of Cdn $1.41 per share and an expiry date of March 6, 2029, and will vest periodically over the next 18 months in accordance with the Stock Option Plan.

Tony Hawkshaw, President and CEO of Bear Creek states, "On behalf of Bear Creek's Board of Directors, I am very pleased to welcome Alfredo Bullard to the Company. We are confident that Alfredo's proficiencies, experience and perspective will be of great value to Bear Creek as the Company grows."

