The "U.K. Ambulatory Services Market Analysis Report By Type (Primary Care Offices, Outpatient Departments, Emergency Departments, Surgical Specialty, Medical Specialty), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.K. ambulatory services market size is expected to reach USD 176 billion by 2025, exhibiting an 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

More often than not, hospitalization proves to be expensive, reduces quality of life, and entails unnecessary use of resources. These resources can instead be utilized for patients in critical conditions. Rising concerns about avoidable expenditures and inefficient use of resources is driving the ambulatory services market in the country.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the U.K. population was 65.6 million in mid-2016, the highest ever in the country. It is projected to reach over 74 million by 2039. Around 18.0% of the population is aged 65 and above and 2.4% is aged 85 years and above. Owing to population explosion, the old age dependency ratio is increasing rapidly in the region. Increase in life span has resulted in greater burden of chronic diseases and rising fragility of people. This is expected to boost demand for ambulatory services in future.

The government is increasingly investing in primary healthcare facilities to enhance accessibility to medical care. Majority of the funding was intended for general physicians and emergency rooms to ease the pressure on accident and emergency departments. In December 2015, the NHS spent around USD 1.4 billion on General Practice (GP) buildings to transform primary care.

Technologically advanced minimally invasive surgeries and non-surgical procedures have reduced the duration of hospital stay. This helps save healthcare expenditure. For instance, the development of endoscopy and laparoscopic technology has reduced the need for longer hospital stay.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Private healthcare in U.K. is increasing owing to demographic changes, increase in healthcare spending, and rising support from NHS. Owing to this, U.K. has become a lucrative market for healthcare service providers

In 2016, primary care offices accounted for the largest share in the market as they are the first point of contact between patients and healthcare professionals. Primary care is provided through in-person consultations at clinics as well as home visits for patients who are unable to travel

The surgical specialty segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period as hospitals have started establishing separate same-day surgery centers where patients can be discharged on the same day post-surgery

Increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries is responsible for the incorporation of surgical specialty units. In addition, number of acquisitions of ambulatory surgical centers by hospitals is on a rise due to reimbursement benefits available for ambulatory centers

The orthopedics segment accounted for the largest share within the surgical specialty segment and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. About 50.0% of trauma patients suffering from orthopedic injuries require follow-ups after discharge. Another factor propelling the segment is increasing demand for joint implants among the geriatric population

Some of the key players operating in the market are Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) Management Services, L.P., Aspen Healthcare, Concordia Health, and Fresenius SE Co. KGaA Healthcare Group.

