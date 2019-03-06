Data I/O Corporation: Data I/O to Present at the 2019 LD Micro Virtual Conference

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced data and security programming solutions for flash, flash-memory based intelligent devices and microcontrollers, today announced that it will be presenting at the second annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time/8:00 AM Pacific Time. Anthony Ambrose, President and Chief Executive Officer of Data I/O Corporation will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space. Interested investors may access the Data I/O webcast presentation at the following link: Data I/O at LD Micro Virtual Conference 2019 .

The Company's slideshow will be available via the online portal and also will be posted to Data I/O's website.

View Data I/O's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/DAIO

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972 Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other markets. Today, our customers manufacture hundreds of millions of products each year using Data I/O programming solutions to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, assuring success for our customers. Learn more at dataio.com .

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

