Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2019) - Blackhawk Resource Corp. (CSE: BLR) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Blackhawk, an investment company, capitalizes on the experience, expertise and opportunity flow of its management and board of directors to opportunistically make investments in situations that Blackhawk believes will provide superior returns over the long term.

Such investments may include the acquisition of equity, debt or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or the acquisition of a part or all of any business, portfolio or other assets that management believes will enhance value for its shareholders over the long-term.

The equity portion of its portfolio includes a significant investment in a private eSports company, UMG Media Corp., (www.umggaming.com) which is involved in both live tournament events as well as online match play.

In November 2018, Blackhawk made a strategic investment into a private company that is active in online Hemp and CBD premium handcrafted products. Blackhawk holds approximately 20% of Denver-based HempCo and has the opportunity to increase that ownership percentage significantly over time.

As at December 31, 2018, Blackhawk held total investments of $5,081,000 comprised of equity investments of $4,846,000 and short-term loan investments of $235,000.

For more information please visit the company's website www.blackhawkcorp.ca, contact Dave Antony, CEO, at 403-531-1710 or by email at dantony@blackhawkcorp.ca.

