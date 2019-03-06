Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2019) - Weekend Unlimited's (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS1) (OTCQB: WKULF) President and CEO, Paul Chu, has issued an important update to shareholders.

"The company is actively implementing its strategy as a multi-national operator, developing a brand portfolio to satisfy every segment of the recreational cannabis market in legal jurisdictions. As we build momentum, we wanted to share some of the highlights over the last month."

"Building on the POT Lottery win, the company signed a long-term distribution deal for Canna Candys, focused on growing a retail presence in the US Northeast, Midwest and Southeast regions. The strategy will begin with Canna Candy's mixed fruit gummies, which each contain 5 mg of 99.6% hemp oil extract (0% THC and non-psychoactive). Additional products in Weekend's candy and beverage brands are anticipated to be added to the distribution deal in the near term."

"In Jamaica, closing the deal with R & D Pharma allows the Company to accelerate growth in that country's medical tourism market. Weekend will also develop consumer brands for Jamaican and international export markets, leveraging favorable cultivation economics and the stature and reputation of Jamaica's cannabis history. The overall assets include 145-acres of cultivation property, with significant yield over a 4 times per year crop rotation."

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Weekend Unlimited" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.weekendunlimited.com or contact Paul Chu, President and CEO, at 1-888-556-9656 or email ir@weekendunlimited.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43268