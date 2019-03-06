Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2019) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in renewable energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an engagement letter (the "Engagement Letter") with Leede Jones Gable Inc. ("LJG" or the "Agent") pursuant to which LJG will act as agent to sell, by way of offering memorandum on a commercially reasonable best efforts basis, up to 5,000 bonds (the "Project Bonds"), secured by projects to be owned by UGE indirectly through a subsidiary, at a purchase price of $1,000 per Project Bond for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000, with each such Project Bond accruing interest at a rate of 7% per annum and maturing on the date that is 60 months from the date of issuance (the " Offering").

Net proceeds from the Offering will be used to finance eligible solar projects owned by UGE indirectly through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, within UGE's three target markets of Canada, the USA, and the Philippines (the "Projects"). The Project Bonds will be secured against the Projects.

"UGE's unique approach to financing projects through these green bonds is opening up new opportunities for our clients to benefit from solar energy," said Nick Blitterswyk, CEO of UGE. "We look forward to accelerating our project financing efforts throughout 2019."

The Offering shall be completed through multiple closings. The initial closing date of the Offering is anticipated to occur no more than three months from the date of the Engagement Letter (the "Closing Date"), and subsequent closings will occur approximately every three months thereafter, or at such other date mutually agreed upon by the Company and LJG.

LJG will receive a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, as well as warrants (the "Agent's Warrants") equal to 7% of the total underlying value of the Bonds sold in the Offering divided by the last closing price of UGE's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange prior to announcement of the Offering (the "Market Price"), with each such Agent's Warrant being exercisable for one common share (each a "Agent's Warrant Share") of the Company at the Market Price for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

About UGE

UGE delivers immediate savings to businesses through the low cost of solar energy. We help commercial and industrial clients become more competitive by providing low cost distributed renewable energy solutions at no upfront cost and long-term economic benefit. With over 375 MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world. Visit us at www.ugei.com.

