Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2019) - APPx Group Holdings, Inc. (CSE: APPX) (FSE: APO) (the "Company"), a Fintech incubator and software development company, announces that in conjunction with the previously announced 1.5 to 1 share consolidation it has changed its name to SoftLab9 Software Solutions Inc. ("SoftLab9") to better reflect its new strategic direction and business model. The Company will begin trading in the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new ticker symbol "SOFT" effective at the opening of trading hours on March 6, 2019. The new CUSIP and ISIN are: 83405W106 and CA83405W1068, respectively.

The strategic direction reflected in the name SoftLab9 is a move away from crypto and blockchain toward the Fintech and software development segments of the business. SoftLab9 is currently beta testing two proprietary, revenue-generating products which will be launching over the next few months.

Solving the biggest problems in retail today, and which has been in development from the start, is the geolocation-based, rewards app CatchCoin. This data-aggregating, advertising platform was developed as an answer to the issue of declining foot traffic at retail establishments. CatchCoin enables participating businesses, event providers, and brands to attract customers by offering real cash rewards for visiting their locations with further incentives possible for purchases made. The data collected makes it possible for advertisers to target the customers they want at the times they want, by creating highly customizable campaigns.

SofLab9's second area of focus also leverages our data aggregating technologies and experience to address the growing global demand for regulatory technology, or RegTech. An increase in cybercrime, financial fraud, money laundering, and criminal/terrorist behaviours has prompted FINTRAC, FinCEN, and other governmental agencies and bodies around the world to increase compliance requirements in just about every industry, especially in the financial services sector. Not following the regulations can lead to severe penalties - even criminal liability. SoftLab9 has developed proprietary data analysis software that integrates with traditional data sources, greatly reducing research time and compliance costs. Softlab9 has future plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to our datasets for even more efficiency in analyzing large amounts of structured and unstructured data. The Company has already entered into agreements for this product which will begin generating revenues this month.

About SoftLab9 (formerly APPx Group Holdings, Inc.)

SoftLab9 is engaged in software development for advertising, Fintech, RegTech, data aggregation, and compliance in today's new, data-driven business landscape. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. SoftLab9 delivers sustained value by strategically producing next generation software and services to address our clients' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

