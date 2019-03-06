Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services is Now Offering Civil Services Training and IAS Coaching in Chennai

Within a Short Span, CACS Has Become an Outstanding IAS Coaching Institute

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / The founders of Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services (CACS) are proud to announce that they are now offering Civil Services Training and IAS Coaching in Chennai.

To learn more about CACS and their outstanding IAS training centre in Chennai, as well as to enroll or contact them with any queries, please visit https://www.chinmayaias.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services is growing and flourishing, making their presence felt in every arena including schools, colleges and even Administrative training - all of which will help bring a better future for India.

CACS, which is known as Chennai's best IAS coaching centre, is under exemplary leadership, the spokesperson noted, adding that they are pleased to offer the best coaching classes for UPSC (IAS/ IPS/IFS/IRS) Examinations in Chennai.

"As a leading IAS academy in Chennai, CACS walks on the path of transformation to create a better India," the spokesperson noted, adding that they do so by teaching the youth, who are the future generation, to be righteous citizens by imparting the essence of Indian knowledge and traditions along with academics.

"The competent and experienced faculty of CACS will provide all necessary input materials and training to the aspirants. Also, a galaxy of experienced former bureaucrats, academicians, and leaders in various fields will act as the advisors and mentors."

The teachers at CACS also strive to create a bond with their students as this can pave the way for the mentor to become more attuned to the student, and the learner to have the ability to absorb more information. To help spread the word about CACS, their Civil Services Training and IAS Coaching, DigitalSEO Web Design, is powering this press release.

About Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services:

Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services (CACS), which was launched in July 2017, is the recent bright star in the firmament of training for competitive examinations. Motivated by its continuous commitment for nurturing excellence and propelled by the need of the times to create a band of committed and capable civil servants, it has been launched as a professional institute for training candidates for the Indian Civil Service exam. For more information, please visit https://www.chinmayaias.com/.

CACS:

Plot No:5063/A, Z Block, Belly Area

Anna Nagar West, Anna Nagar

Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600040

Contact:

Mr. Damodaran

admin@chinmayaias.com

9840701008

SOURCE: Chinmaya Academy for Civil Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538186/Chinmaya-Academy-for-Civil-Services-is-Now-Offering-Civil-Services-Training-and-IAS-Coaching-in-Chennai