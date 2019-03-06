SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Security Cameras Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005466/en/

Global Security Cameras Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Strict mandates issued on the installation of surveillance systems is compelling leading end-user sectors such as the hotel industry and airports to invest in security cameras. In terms of category spend, the commercial and industrial end-user segments together are expected to invest over USD 13,100 million on security cameras market by the end of 2025. However, the increasing costs of input materials such as PCB, marketing expenses, and labor and energy costs will create hurdles for buyers to devise stable pricing strategies for this market. Download the Free Sample of this security cameras market intelligence report to get expert's recommendations on designing sustainable and cost-effective pricing strategies for this market.

The security cameras market in the US registered a spend of USD 8.84bn in 2017 which is expected to increase in the coming years. This category spend growth rate is credited to the innovations done in the security equipment industry such as digital video, audio surveillance, IP-based surveillance systems, and related analytics. High demand for security cameras systems with embedded video analytics, intelligent video processing, and automatic detection of threat signatures is driving the category adoption in Europe.

This security cameras sourcing and procurement report highlights the best category pricing strategies to facilitate a cost-effective procurement. A holistic category overview offered in this report also includes information on the pricing models, supply chain management, supplier cost structure, and category management insights. Not what you are looking for? Request for personalization of this security cameras market intelligence report.

"One of the critical supply chain management objectives in the security cameras market is to select suppliers based on their promptness in installing and configuring the cameras' IDs with the existing monitoring systems," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This security cameras market intelligence report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

Increase in adoption of IP-based cameras will drive category spend

Raw material and tax changes have a high impact on the prices of the category

Buy the entire security cameras market intelligence report here!

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category provide detailed supply market forecasts, pricing strategies, supply chain management insights, and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Security cameras

US market insights

Supply chain management objectives in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category pricing strategies

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Want customized information from the security cameras sourcing and procurement report? Get in touch

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer and supplier power score

Supply chain management and pricing strategies insights across various regions

To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Automobile Fuel Injection System Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Robotic Arms Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005466/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us