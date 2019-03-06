Hexagon Composites ASA: Registration of share capital increase

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") on 27 February 2019 regarding the private placement of 16,662,780 new shares in a private placement (the "Private Placement"). The share capital increase pertaining to the new shares issued in the Private Placement has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 18,329,064.80 divided into 183,290,648 shares each with a par value of NOK 0.10. The holding of chairman Mr Flakk and his close associates is 31,284,969.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

