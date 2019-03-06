NexPlayer announced today that they released a new HLS and DASH player SDK that enables Dolby Audio services on any Android or iOS device. The solution is combined with Widevine DRM, making it suitable for any premium video content.

Video service providers are now able to deploy video services with the best audio quality without the limitation of having Dolby technology only on certain devices. The integration with Dolby will enable every single Android and iOS device to take advantage of this technology.

NexPlayer with Dolby features the same streaming and playback capabilities as the popular NexPlayer SDK, including intelligent ABR, HLS, DASH, closed captioning, multiple audio tracks, time shifting, low latency and the possibility to add 360 video navigation support.

Carlos Lucas, GM of NexPlayer said: "Premium audio is becoming a key success factor for OTT video services, since end users are demanding the highest quality in every aspect. Dolby is definitely the right partner to achieve this, bringing the video experience to the next level."

NexPlayer will have a booth at NAB Show 2019 (Apr. 08-11, Las Vegas Convention Center, US). If you want to know more about this joint product with Dolby, you can schedule a meeting here:

