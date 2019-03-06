Aidan Connolly Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Alter Domus

LUXEMBOURG, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Domus, a fully integrated Fund and Corporate services provider, today announces that Aidan Connolly has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Alter Domus Group. Aidan has been fulfilling this role on an interim basis since early December 2018.

Since then, Aidan has set the Group's priorities towards maintaining significant sales growth and improving operational excellence.

As Chairman of the Alter Domus Supervisory Board of Directors, Dominique Robyns announced today that the Supervisory Board was pleased to confirm Aidan in his Chief Executive Officer function on a permanent basis, in order to pursue Alter Domus global growth strategy along these defined priorities.

Dominique Robyns said: "The Supervisory Board and I are very pleased to have Aidan at the head of our Group at such an exciting time in our company's history. Aidan brings significant experience in leading world-class businesses, and his many years of senior leadership will be key as Alter Domus pursues its global growth strategy."

Before joining Alter Domus, Aidan has led many international businesses, both quoted and private. Aidan has a Bachelor of Law from the University of Liverpool, and trained as a Chartered Accountant with PriceWaterhouse before specialising in tax.

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a fully integrated provider of Fund and Corporate Services, dedicated to international private equity & infrastructure houses, real estate firms, private debt managers, multinationals, capital markets issuers and private clients. Our vertically integrated approach offers tailor-made administration solutions across the entire value chain of investment structures, from fund level down to local Special Purpose Vehicles.

Founded in Luxembourg in 2003, Alter Domus has continually expanded its global service offer and today counts 40 offices and desks across five continents. This international network enables clients to benefit globally from the expertise of 2,000 experienced professionals active in fund administration, corporate secretarial, accounting, consolidation, tax and legal compliance, depository services and debt administration services.

Alter Domus has over USD 505 billion under administration and is proud to serve 17 of the 20 largest private equity houses, 15 of the 20 largest real estate firms and 17 of the 20 largest private debt managers in the world.

