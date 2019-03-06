Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-06 / 16:29 *BankM: Successful tap of R-LOGITECH bond to EUR 125 million* *- EUR 100 million fully placed* *- BankM as Sole Lead Manager* *- BankM with over 100 transactions since mid-2017* *Frankfurt, 6th March 2019 - *BankM - Representative Office of FinTech Group Bank AG ("BankM") has successfully accompanied the tap of the 8.5% bond 2018/2023 of R-LOGITECH S.A.M., Monaco (DE000A19WVN8) to EUR 125 million as Sole Lead Manager and Global Bookrunner. The maximum volume of EUR 100 million was placed completely with institutional investors as part of a private placement. In addition, BankM was responsible for the coordination and technical handling of the entire process. BankM had already successfully structured and placed the issue of the first tranche of EUR 25 million. The tap will be included in the current listing on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the interim ISIN DE000A2RW772. After a period of 40 days (TEFRA-D) the merger with the ordinary bond takes place. "Since the initial issue of our bond, we have built trust through positive corporate development and transparent communication. In addition, our long-term business model, which is geared towards risk avoidance and achieving stable earnings, has convinced many new investors. BankM supported us at all times with great commitment and high reliability", commented Frédéric Platini, CEO of the R-LOGITECH Group, on the tap. R-LOGITECH is a diversified provider of logistics, procurement and maintenance services for the extractive industries based in Monaco. The company has a particularly strong presence in Africa and primarily serves international blue chip corporations, governments and global freight forwarders. In 2018, R-LOGITECH significantly expanded its corporate activities and, on the basis of preliminary figures, increased its consolidated revenue from EUR 40.6 million to EUR 162.4 million, as well as the EBITDA from EUR 13.5 million to EUR 18.3 million. The funds from the tap in the bond will be used for the further growth of the Group. Together with two Belgian sovereign wealth funds, the takeover of the Belgian Euroports Group was recently announced. Euroports is one of the largest port operators and providers of maritime supply chain solutions in Europe with an annual turnover of 60 million tonnes and operates terminals in Antwerpen, Gent or Rostock. Together, R-LOGITECH and Euroports have more than 40 terminals in 31 countries in Europe, Africa and Asia and employ around 3,700 people. "While most banks sell standardized financing products, BankM focuses on a flexible, product-independent offering. Our approach minimizes the time and money spent by our clients, ensures a marketable capital mix and thus optimizes financial success", says Ralf Hellfritsch, founding partner of BankM and responsible for the transaction. Since mid-2017, BankM has supported more than 100 transactions with a total volume of around EUR 750 million in various functions. BankM's offering ranges from traditional bearer bonds to bonds with warrants and convertible bonds, zero bonds and mezzanine capital, the brokerage of traditional bank loans, the technical processing of securitisation and subscription services and the assumption of paying agent functions as well as capital increases and share placements. BankM thus covers the entire spectrum of debt and equity procurement for medium-sized companies. *About R-LOGITECH S.A.M.:* R-LOGITECH is an international logistics and technology service provider focusing mainly on the raw materials sector. In the logistics division the company bundles the management of ports and terminals as well as the provision of logistics services, while in the technology division procurement solutions and maintenance are provided. Its customers are primarily international blue chip corporations, governments and global freight forwarders with long-term contracts. With its subsidiaries and representative offices, the Group is currently active in 20 countries. The corporate bond 2018/2023 of R-LOGITECH S.A.M. (DE000A19WVN8) is listed on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG (Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange). *About BankM - Representative Office of FinTech Group Bank AG:* Since 2007, BankM - representative office of FinTech Group Bank AG (Frankfurt am Main, Germany) is the partner of small and medium-sized enterprises and specializing in capital market financing with its experienced, interdisciplinary team. SME customers benefit from individual service and rapid access to selected investors that fit their needs. BankM's services include capital market advisory, arranging IPOs and capital increases for equity financing, debt advisory and financing, designated sponsoring and research as well as M&A, hereby specializing in the identification of suitable strategic partners in China. Based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, BankM is a legally dependent branch of FinTech Group Bank AG and is integrated into the banking and regulatory structures of FinTech Group Bank AG. FinTech Group Bank AG has a full banking licence for all types of banking business in compliance with the German Banking Act, underlies the statutory Deposit Guarantee Scheme of the Entschädigungseinrichtung deutscher Banken GmbH (EdB) and also operates as a "white-label bank" (e.g. for ViTrade and flatex). 