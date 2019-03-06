Following New Delhi-based Urja Global, Singapore's Ojovati and another Delhi company - Avanze Inventive - have signed memoranda of understanding to manufactue lithium-ion cells and batteries, respectively, in the state.From pv magazine India. The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board has signed two memoranda of understanding for investments worth INR3,400 crore ($485 million) in lithium ion cell and battery manufacturing. Singapore-based Ojovati would set up a lithium-ion cell making plant at Sri City with an investment of INR1,600 crore, providing direct employment to 700 people and indirect ...

