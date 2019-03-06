Digital Dentistry Curriculum to be showcased at the 2019 International Dental Show

Vital educational resource from the American College of Prosthodontists available to the global dental community

COLOGNE, Germany, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) will present the new Digital Dentistry Curriculum on March 13 at the 2019 International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, Germany. This pioneering educational resource will be available at no cost to dental schools around the world.

"Dental schools throughout North America have had great success implementing the Digital Dentistry Curriculum and we are excited to make this resource available to all dental schools across the globe," said President of the ACP Nadim Z. Baba, DMD, MSD, FACP. "Patients around the world will benefit from the improved communication, comfort, and quality of oral health care that practitioners acquire from this curriculum."

The Digital Dentistry Curriculum prepares dental students and specialty residents to use advanced digital technology in patient care, throughout diagnosis, assessment, and treatment. Currently available to 90 percent of dental schools in the United States and Canada, the curriculum gives educators the resources needed to deliver a dental education focused on emerging digital technologies. It was developed by a task force of prosthodontic educators, with input from dozens of institutions and individuals. It is supported by "Fundamentals of CAD/CAM Dentistry," an e-book for Apple Books and Amazon Kindle.

Interested parties may RSVP to digitalcurriculum@prosthodontics.org for a presentation of the Digital Dentistry Curriculum on Wednesday, March 13 at 2 p.m. It will be held in the Congress Saal, Room/Hall 1 on the 4th floor.

Attendees will learn about the contents of the curriculum, how to gain access, and support available to educators from the ACP and ACP Education Foundation. Faculty members from Rutgers and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) will report on their experiences at pilot schools that have successfully implemented the curriculum. The curriculum was created with support from Henry Schein, including its implant businesses, BioHorizons and CAMLOG, and its supplier partners, 3Shape, Glidewell Laboratories, and Planmeca.

The American College of Prosthodontists (ACP) is the only ADA recognized organization for the specialty of prosthodontics. Founded in 1970, the ACP is dedicated to advancing the art and science of prosthodontics and promoting the specialty to the public and dental professionals. For more information, consumers can visit GoToAPro.org and dental professionals can visit Prosthodontics.org.

