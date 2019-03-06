Hybrid Tech, LLC: Geocoris Announces Solutions for Hemp, CBD and Broader Agricultural Sector

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Geocoris, a new division of Hybrid Tech LLC, has announced entry into the agricultural marketplace as a new supplier of hemp seed, CBD isolate, distillate, and crude. Geocoris will serve as a reliable source of products for farmers and processors seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning hemp and CBD industries. To help farmers transition from traditional crops to high CBD hemp, Geocoris is offering bulk quantities of premium CBD hemp seed at half the price of competition. In addition to those offerings, Geocoris has partnered with top LED lighting companies to offer high tech, energy efficient grow lighting solutions.

The company offers unique and timely resources for CBD retailers as well, 'For retailers seeking to white label their own CBD products, we've sourced high quality hemp CBD isolate and distillate, grown, processed, and certified right here in the USA. You can purchase regular bulk shipments and scale up with us as you grow,' said Dan Gustafik, President and Founder.

The team at Geocoris is also offering agricultural facility designs, including cultivation facilities, extraction modules, drying facilities, and more. 'With over 150 projects completed nationwide and in Canada, our team has found most operators are really looking for turnkey solutions and reliable products. We've selected our best engineered designs, including a range of cultivation and extraction solutions, as well as some agricultural support buildings, like the Atacama, our large-scale drying facility. We are really excited about these new offerings and look forward to providing these products to the market,' said Gustafik.

The company has approached this new initiative with top engineers and agricultural experts to ensure Geocoris solutions are proven, quality products. Are you seeking hemp and CBD solutions, or other agricultural support products? Visit us at www.Geocoris.co today!

Contact:

info@geocoris.cowww.Geocoris.co

SOURCE: Hybrid Tech, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538133/Geocoris-Announces-Solutions-for-Hemp-CBD-and-Broader-Agricultural-Sector