A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest manufacturing analytics engagement for a well-known semiconductor manufacturing companyDuring the course of this engagement, the manufacturing analytics experts at Quantzig adopted a comprehensive three-step approach that helped them eliminate bottlenecks and leverage strategies to enhance visibility into organizational data.

Manufacturers today are faced with razor-thin margins that prompt them to work harder and extract maximum insights from data. Gathering data is crucial to succeeding in the long-run, but analyzing them to extract insights is equally important. Manufacturing analytics helps businesses to analyze massive sets of data generated by manufacturing processes by consolidating them into easy to understand metrics. Traditional ERP systems lack granularity and fail to identify bottlenecks across the production lines. This is where manufacturing analytics can help businesses to gain a leading edge by offering data-driven insights.

The Business Problem:The client is a well-known semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Germany. They design and develop a broad spectrum of products that fit into several categories across industries. The company wished to reduce their operational costs and enhance manufacturing efficiency by leveraging manufacturing analytics. Hence they approached Quantzig to leverage its manufacturing analytics expertise and gain a better understanding of their manufacturing processes.

"Our manufacturing analytics solutions focus on gathering and analyzing data rather than process control," says a manufacturing analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedTo help the client address their core business challenges, our manufacturing analytics experts adopted a comprehensive approach that led to the development of an analytics dashboard. This helped the client to capture real-time data to generate meaningful insights and drive business value. Along with saving time spent on manual calculations, the dashboard helped the client to enhance efficiency by reducing errors and eliminating machine downtime.

Quantzig's manufacturing analytics solutions helped the client to:

Reduce manufacturing costs by over 60%

Implement a new dashboard to reduce errors and focus on improving uptime

Quantzig's manufacturing analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Improving operational efficiency

Streamlining operations across all product lines

