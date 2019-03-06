Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Dividend Declaration 06-March-2019 / 16:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST PLC INTERIM DIVIDEND The Company has today declared a third interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2018 to 30 April 2019. A second interim dividend of 2.19p (2.02p: 2017) per Ordinary share will be paid on 2 April 2019 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 15 March 2019, with an ex-dividend date of 14 March 2019. Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary 6 March 2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7737 EQS News ID: 784745 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2019 11:10 ET (16:10 GMT)