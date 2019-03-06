Denver Gold Group $100,000 Scholarship Fund Launched

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Denver Gold Group (DGG) announces that it has reached agreement with The Colorado School of Mines (Mines) and Northern College Ontario (NC) to fund scholarship programs worth $100,000 through 2024.

'As DGG celebrates three decades of connecting global capital with global mining, across multiple metals, it is partnering with leading mining schools to help graduate individuals with the skills and leadership needed for a rapidly evolving industry,' said Chair Mr. John Hill.

Mr. Tim Wood, Executive Director of DGG, commented, 'DGG is proud to provide scholarships that will benefit students developing careers across the mining industry. Colorado School of Mines provides a world class academic program, whilst Northern College is renowned for the quality of its vocational programs.'

The DGG Scholarship Fund will support one undergraduate and one graduate student each year at Mines. Students must be enrolled in a mining discipline and maintain good academic standing.

NC has discretion to apply the scholarship to multiple students who are enrolled in the Mining Engineering Technician program. It is intended to facilitate the transition of exceptional NC graduates to programs at Mines.

'We are grateful to Denver Gold Group for providing scholarship awards that are vital to attracting and retaining future generations of extraordinary Mines scholars. These are the students who will go on to be leaders in the mining industry,' said Mines Foundation President and CEO Brian Winkelbauer.

In 2018, Mines awarded 87 undergraduate and 36 graduate degrees in Mining Engineering. In 2016 and 2017, Mines was ranked as the number one mining school in the world by the QS World University Rankings.

Aaron Klooster, Dean, Trades & Technologyat Northern College said, 'Northern College very much appreciates the opportunity that these scholarships will provide for graduates of the Mining Engineering Technician Program. We are wholly committed to assisting capable graduates in their pursuit of additional credentials and nothing would please us more than to see our exceptional graduates continue their studies at the undergraduate and, eventually, graduate level at a world leader such as Mines.'

About the Denver Gold Group

The Denver Gold Group, Inc (DGG) is a capital formation organization that has supported public and private gold and silver mining companies for three decades. The Denver based not-for-profit association is owned by its members who control most of the world's precious metal output and mineral assets.

As the only independent and not-for-profit investment platform, Denver Gold Group is dedicated to the support of equity precious metals through all investment cycles.

About the Colorado School of Mines

Colorado School of Mines (Mines) is known globally for the quality of its distinctive graduates, the success of its alumni and its unique expertise in topics related to earth, energy and the environment.

About Northern College

With four Campuses in northeastern Ontario, Canada, Northern College Haileybury School of Mines (HSM) has a proud and storied history dating back to 1912. For over a century, HSM has trained and graduated leaders in the Mining Industry, both in North America and across the globe. Northern College HSM continues to shape future leaders in the technical fields, leveraging partnerships with Universities, Colleges, and Industry to provide practical, accessible education for mining professionals worldwide.

