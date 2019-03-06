At the Terra Gallery, San Francisco City on March 13th, 2019

The annual Symposium is the sixth in its series and is aiming to be a forum for representing speakers and exhibitors from the IVD and Life Sciences area. It will take place at the Terra Gallery in San Francisco City on March 13th, 2019. Register under the following link until March 12th, 2019 to be part of this event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005444/en/

Symposium speakers 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Focusing on "Collaborations by Design" key industry and science experts come together to discuss challenges that developments and innovations face today, to collaboratively discuss solutions, and to consider in-depth case studies to bring ideas to the IVD and Life Sciences markets. The variety of participants makes it a great networking opportunity for exchanging experiences in polymer sciences and microfluidic solutions from the technical and scientific point of view. David R. Walt, Tufts University and J. Michael Ramsey, UNC are only two exceptional keynote speakers of the previous events followed by Polly Fordyce of the Stanford University who is presenting this year "the leverage of microfluidics for high-throughput measurements to understand how proteins find and bind their targets."

"We are proud to have our sixth STRATEC Symposium. As this year the Symposium is at the tail-end of the Molecular Med Tri-Con, I am looking forward to an even larger attendee list as in previous years; providing a much needed forum for the interdisciplinary exchange in our industry," said Chris Mauracher, Managing Director of STRATEC Consumables GmbH.

About STRATEC SE

STRATEC SE (www.stratec.com) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and biotechnology. Furthermore, the company offers sample preparation solutions, integrated laboratory software, and complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. STRATEC covers the entire value chain from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks, and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of its own patented technologies.

For more information, please visit www.stratec.com/solutions/consumables

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005444/en/

Contacts:

STRATEC Consumables GmbH

Ricarda Pichler

Communications

+ 43 6248 880 8919

r.pichler@stratec.com