Ziff Davis B2B Consolidates Brands to Better Reflect Unparalleled Results & Value

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / Ziff Davis B2B, a division of Ziff Davis, a j2 Global company, today announced the completion of a brand consolidation initiative that combines Ziff Davis B2B, emedia US and media properties Toolbox.com, MartechAdvisor.com, HRTechnologist.com, and ReadITQuik.com into one brand now known simply as Ziff Davis B2B. As part of this rebrand, the Company has launched a new website, ziffdavisb2b.com, which highlights the comprehensive suite of full-funnel marketing solutions boasting service to the some of biggest names in the software industry, 16 million unique visitors, and an active subscription network of over 24 million buyers and influencers.

'We initiated this move, with our customers always top of mind, to unify our offerings and make it easier for them to access a robust suite of premium, high-value marketing solutions,' said Jim Riesenbach, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Ziff Davis B2B. 'This brand consolidation expands the reach and identity of Ziff Davis B2B and our ability to connect MarTech, IT and HR tech brands with technology decision makers at virtually every step of the buyer's journey. It should also open up more acquisition opportunities in the B2B technology world.'

While the rebrand will make the combined capabilities of these individual brands available to businesses as 'Ziff Davis B2B', Chris Vriavas, GM of Ziff Davis B2B stressed that, 'the consolidation of the brands should happen seamlessly for our customers; they should immediately benefit from an even larger audience, more full-funnel, omni-channel solutions including programmatic advertising, intent-based targeting and additional thought leadership capabilities that are expected to generate even greater demand for their offerings.'

The new Ziff Davis B2B will boast a proprietary media network of brands focused on Martech, IT and HR tech, including such premiere sites as MarTechAdvisor.com, Toolbox.com and HRTechnologist.com, and the Company expects to continue to invest in this area. Together, these websites draw millions of unique monthly visitors seeking news, reviews, research and intelligent content in marketing, HR, finance and IT.

'In various discussions with some of our market-leading Enterprise clients, it became clear that marketers are looking at Ziff Davis B2B to lead in engaging buyers across the entire buying journey over multiple channels - powered by our market-defining thought leadership content, 1st and 3rd party advertising and intent, and vertically integrated demand generation capabilities", said Amit Varshneya, VP of Media. "Our media brands put us in close contact with the very buyers and influencers that our customers are targeting and through our centralized Data Platform, we're able to identify a buying profile which helps our customers with unparalleled targeting and marketing outcomes."

About Ziff Davis B2B

Ziff Davis B2B is a leader in omni-channel marketing, providing our clients with access to some of the world's most powerful technology buyers. Our wholly-owned media network is known for its thought leadership, editorial and select industry content that is trusted and consumed by the decision makers and influencers our clients want to reach. As a result, we are able to leverage proprietary behavioral data, actionable intelligence, and comprehensive marketing solutions to put our clients in front of buyers at virtually every step of the buying journey.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of j2 Global, Inc., is a leading global digital media company operating in three core verticals: Technology, Gaming, and Shopping. Its brands - PCMag, Mashable, Speedtest, ExtremeTech, Geek, Toolbox, IGN, AskMen, Offers.com, TechBargains, emedia, and Salesify - produce and distribute premium content across multiple platforms and devices. Ziff Davis delivers advertising, performance marketing, data services and licensing solutions to thousands of clients worldwide. Ziff Davis publishes in 25 languages and successfully partners with local publishing operators across 114 countries.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc. provides Internet services through two segments: Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers Internet fax, virtual phone, unified communications, hosted email, email marketing, online backup, and CRM solutions. It markets its services principally under the brand names eFax®, eVoice®, Onebox®, FuseMail®, Campaigner®, KeepItSafe®, Livedrive® and LiveVault®, and operates a messaging network spanning 50 countries on six continents. The Digital Media segment offers technology, gaming, lifestyle, and healthcare content through its digital properties, which include PCMag, IGN, AskMen, Speedtest, Offers, ExtremeTech, Geek, Toolbox, Techbargains, emedia, Salesify, Everyday Health, and others. As of December 31, 2017, j2 had achieved 22 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth.

