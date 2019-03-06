Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV Correction 06-March-2019 / 17:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Replacement Announcement: This announcement replaces the NAV announcement released at 15:33 on 6 March 2019, which incorrectly stated that the NAV per share cum income as at 28 February 2019 was 151.10p rather than the correct figure of 153.10p. The updated announcement below contains the correct figure. NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP, on 28 February 2019 were as follows: NAV per Share, cum income: 153.10p NAV per Share, ex income: 151.57p Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NSI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7740 EQS News ID: 784791 End of Announcement EQS News Service

