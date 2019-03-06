Digital Transformation Strategy Consulting Market, is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of More than 8.2% by 2027 Owing to the Growing Need for Offering Unified Customer Experience in BFSI Sector: Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Banks, credit firms, financial institutions and insurance companies are focusing on delivering a seamless customer experience across various touch points, which has propelled the demand for digital transformation strategy consulting market. Organizations are making significant investments to enhance customer experience and engagement through the development of new digital products and capabilities and are thus seeking consultancy services. Consultancies assist in restructuring organizations across different stages of customer interaction (adoption, consideration, application, onboarding, and servicing) in the BFSI sector. Among numerous such service providers, Ernst & Young Global Limited helps its BFSI clients using robotics, to solve compliance issues and blockchain to enable digital identity management to improve audits. It assists in adoption of risk and control frameworks to agile development processes and migrating core operations to a cloud based platform across multiple jurisdictions. EY's transformation strategy enables digitization of the existing models which results to a higher sales force productivity.

Request a Sample Copy of This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=194

Digital transformation is a complex process, therefore obtaining consultancy assistance has become essential for keeping the process smooth. Obtaining consultancy for digital transformation is preferred in most financial institutions considering the monetary benefits outsourced advisory offers, as compared to developing an in house consultancy division. The factor has been propelling digital transformation strategy consulting market ever since.

"Digital transformation strategy consulting - A one stop solution for all financial institutions! BFSI sector is driving the market in Asia Pacific region. Asian consumers are becoming exceedingly comfortable with using mobile and Internet channels for banking services. The banks of the region have been taking consultancies from prominent organizations in digital transformation strategy consulting market on connectivity, automation, innovation, and decision making to add significant value in digital banking operations."

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global digital transformation strategy consulting market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further, across all the major countries. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Inquiry Before Buying This Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=194

Some of the major players operating in the global digital transformation strategy consulting market are ABeam Consulting Ltd., Accenture, Alpha Catalyst Consulting, Arthur D Little, Boston Consulting Group, Cognizant, CONSULUS, Deloitte, EY, FPT Software, IBM, Intelligence, KPMG PLT, Majesco, Marketify Consulting, PwC, Quint, RSM US LLP, SAP, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Terrabit Consulting, The IA Group amongst others.

Request for Customized Report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=194

By Organization Size

o Large Enterprises

o Small & Medium Enterprises

ByApplication

o Inventory Operations

o Supply Chain Management

o Customer Service Operations

o Product/Software Digitalization

o Freight Booking

o In-Store digitization

o Advanced Payment Options

o Digital Marketing Techniques

o Others

By Vertical

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

o Healthcare

o Aviation

o Entertainment & Media

o IT & Telecom

o Transportation & Logistics

o Manufacturing

o Automotive

o Retail & FMCG

o Others (Power & Utility, Travel & Tourism, Etc.)

By Geography

oNorth America

o U.S.

oCanada

oMexico

o Rest of North America

oEurope

oFrance

o The UK

oSpain

oGermany

oItaly

o Nordic Countries

§Denmark

§ Finland

§ Iceland

§Norway

§Sweden

o The Benelux Union

§Belgium

§the Netherlands

§Luxemburg

o Rest of Europe

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oJapan

oIndia

oAustralia

oNew Zealand

oSoutheast Asia

§Indonesia

§Thailand

§Malaysia

§Singapore

§ Rest of Southeast Asia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

oMiddle East and Africa

oSaudi Arabia

o UAE

oEgypt

oKuwait

oSouth Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

oLatin America

oBrazil

oArgentina

o Rest of Latin America

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

Follow Us on Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/AbsoluteMarketsInsights/

https://twitter.com/AbsoluteMI

https://www.linkedin.com/company/absolute-markets-insights/

https://plus.google.com/117657938830005040584