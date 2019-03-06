VPT, Inc. Announces Hi-Rel Components Division

BLACKSBURG, Virginia, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc., a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), today announces the addition of VPT Components, a collaboration formed between VPT, Inc., a global leader in power conversion solutions, and SST Components, Inc., a MIL-PRF-19500 JANS certified semiconductor manufacturer. VPT Components will supply the high-reliability electronics market with discrete semiconductor products for military, defense, satellite, and aerospace industries and enters the market as the second largest provider of JAN certified semiconductors in the world, based on the Qualified Product List (QPL) of the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

"VPT Components is synergistic to our corporate strategy of providing mission critical components and services to high-reliability markets," said John Hodock, President of VPT, Inc. "We are excited about this collaboration and have full confidence in our ability to become the premier supplier within the high-reliability components market."

VPT Components' expanding product portfolio includes MIL-PRF-19500 qualified radiation hardened NPN and PNP small signal and power switching transistors, Silicon Controlled Rectifiers, and MOSFETs, along with an extensive offering of Zener diodes, rectifiers, switching diodes, and Schottky products including JANHC and JANKC qualified die. VPT Components' products are manufactured and tested in the USA at two JANS DLA certified facilities located in Billerica and Lawrence, MA. The manufacturing facilities have the current capacity in-place to assemble, test, and screen up to 300,000 diodes and 50,000 transistor units per month with automated testing, mark, tape and reel equipment to process 5,000 units per hour, with plans to expand in the near future.

"With over 100-years of combined experience in the military and aerospace high-reliability marketspace, the VPT Components leadership team has the knowledge to deliver the highest quality products into the JAN segments and solve our customers' critical needs," said Dr. Joseph Benedetto, President and CEO of VPT Components. Mark McNulla, Executive Vice President and COO, added that "the partnership with VPT gives us the financial stability to focus on growing our product portfolio as rapidly as possible while forming strong foundry partnerships."

VPT Components acquired the assets of MACOM's Hi-Rel Components business (former Aeroflex Metelics) located in Lawrence, MA in September 2018 and is committed to supporting the current slash sheet qualifications as listed on the Qualified Manufacturer's List (QML), along with continually qualifying new products. VPT Components also includes the former SST Components located in Billerica, MA, where it offers a full-service facility for the independent, unbiased testing and custom assembly of electronic components. It will operate both businesses under the VPT Components brand name.

Complete information on VPT Components and its offerings can be found at www.vptcomponents.com.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

