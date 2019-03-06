Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds: Find Affordable Fun at the 42nd Annual Flint RV & Camping Show March 14-17, 2019!

FLINT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2019 / When it comes to planning a fun, affordable family vacation, consider becoming one of the nine million people in the United States who have already discovered the benefits to RVing and camping. At the 42nd Annual Flint RV & Camping Show, March 14-17, 2019, people will have an opportunity to speak with RV experts and multiple campground representatives to find a way to vacation, best suited for their family.

"Once families find out how affordable travelling and vacationing by RV really is, they wonder why they hadn't bought an RV before," said Michael O'Brien, Circle K RVs in Lapeer. Circle K RV has been part of the Flint RV & Camping Show for decades. "It's always an exciting time for us when it's time to return and meet up with old customers and to introduce the RVing lifestyle to new families."

According to the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC), Genesee County and neighboring Saginaw County commanded nearly 10 percent of RV sales in the state with combined sales of 1,843 new RVs sold in 2018.

According to a 2018 study commissioned by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) "There are cost savings of 21-64% for a four-person travel party, while a two-person travel party saves 8-53%, depending on factors such as the type of RV and type of vacation." That calculation takes into account RV ownership costs, including payments, insurance, maintenance, tires, tax breaks, registration and depreciation.

The most cost-effective RV for families is a conventional folding camping trailer followed by a lightweight travel trailer, according to the RVIA. A folding camping trailer can be towed behind many typical family vehicles and is easy to store and set up. A folding camping trailer can cost between $6,000-$22,000 and can sleep up to eight people.

Travel trailers, fifth wheels and conventional travel trailer brands like Palomino, Cedar Creek, Viking and Sonic will take center ice at the 42nd Annual Flint RV & Camping Show, March 14-17 at Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center. The show will also feature a couple of truck campers by Palomino, brought to the show by Leisure Days RV.

"Travel trailers remain very popular to buyers. With their different amenities and price points, there is something for everyone and we have many of them on display at the Flint show," said Darren Ing, director of MARVAC and the 42nd Annual Flint RV & Camping Show producer.

Attendees can sign up to win one of 17 camping and RVing-related prizes in the "Enjoy Michigan, Compliments of MARVAC Giveaway." Prizes include free camping stays and more from participating MARVAC members. Winners and prizes will be chosen at random after the show ends March 17, 2019.

Adult admission is $6; senior admission (55 and over) $5 and children 12 and under are free! Parking is free. Coupons for $1 off admission are at area Big Boy restaurants, The View Newspapers, Thumb Print News, Dort Federal Credit Union locations, other area newspapers and online at www.marvac.org. For more information call 517.349.8881.

