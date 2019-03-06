Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis will discuss the company's long-term strategy at the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on Wednesday, March 20. The conference will be held at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Financial Centre in London.

A live listen-only webcast will be accessible via Allegion's investor website at http://investor.allegion.com/ or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/mmudr8qd.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion has $2.7 billion in revenue (2018), with products sold in almost 130 countries.

